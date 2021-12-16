Knight boys remain unbeaten, knock off T-Wolves behind fourth-quarter surge

EXETER – Through three quarters, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights saw their undefeated season hanging in the balance at Exeter-Milligan in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup. Junior Trey Richert buried half of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Nebraska Lutheran hold on to a 35-31 lead, but the game looked like it was going to go down to the wire.
Instead, the Knights imposed their will against the Timberwolves over the final eight minutes, outscoring the hosts 16-8 down the stretch to remain unbeaten with a 51-39 win.
Exeter-Milligan raced out of the gates, building a 12-10 lead after eight minutes. Kole Svec racked up seven points in the opening quarter to pace the T-Wolves, while Jace Dressel notched six for Nebraska Lutheran.
The Knights reversed the tide of the game in the second quarter, as the visitors outscored Exeter-Milligan 14-7 to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room. Trevor Hueske knocked down four shots and racked up nine points in the period to pace the Knights, while Dressel tallied two more and Richert added three.
Coming out of the break, the Timberwolves chipped away at the deficit as Svec notched five more points and Marcus Krupicka added four. However, Exeter-Milligan couldn’t fully come back because Richert caught fire from beyond the arc. The junior drained a trio of shots from downtown in the third quarter to help the Knights preserve a 35-31 lead heading into the final period.
Over the final eight minutes, the Knights slowly took over the game. Exeter-Milligan managed a pair of 3-pointers from Pribyl and Draven Payne but not much else, while the Knights continued to spread the wealth around offensively.
Richert buried another two shots from long range, Aaron Koepsell added a 3-pointer of his own and Dressel notched three points. Nebraska Lutheran outscored Exeter-Milligan 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away down the stretch for a 51-39 win.
All told, Richert racked up 17 of the Knights’ 27 points after halftime, as the junior sharpshooter finished with a game-high 20 points. Teammates Dressel and Hueske joined him in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Isaac Beiermann added four and Koepsell notched three.
Svec led Exeter-Milligan with 12 points, while Pribyl added nine. Payne chipped in an additional six points, Krupicka added four, Michael Bartu recorded three and Adrian and Andrew Vavra both tallied three points to round out the Timberwolves’ scoring efforts.
Nebraska Lutheran remained unbeaten on the year as the Knights improved to 6-0. Exeter-Milligan dropped to 2-3, and the Timberwolves will return to action Friday night when the High Plains Storm come to town.