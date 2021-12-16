Knight boys remain unbeaten, knock off T-Wolves behind fourth-quarter surge

EXETER – Through three quarters, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights saw their undefeated season hanging in the balance at Exeter-Milligan in Thursday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup. Junior Trey Richert buried half of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Nebraska Lutheran hold on to a 35-31 lead, but the game looked like it was going to go down to the wire.

Instead, the Knights imposed their will against the Timberwolves over the final eight minutes, outscoring the hosts 16-8 down the stretch to remain unbeaten with a 51-39 win.

Exeter-Milligan raced out of the gates, building a 12-10 lead after eight minutes. Kole Svec racked up seven points in the opening quarter to pace the T-Wolves, while Jace Dressel notched six for Nebraska Lutheran.

The Knights reversed the tide of the game in the second quarter, as the visitors outscored Exeter-Milligan 14-7 to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room. Trevor Hueske knocked down four shots and racked up nine points in the period to pace the Knights, while Dressel tallied two more and Richert added three.