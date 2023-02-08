CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights hit the road for a basketball doubleheader at Nebraska Christian on Tuesday night, where the visitors dropped a 57-17 decision to the Eagle girls. The Knight boys, meanwhile, wound up on the wrong end of a 62-50 decision.

In the boys game, Lutheran played Nebraska Christian to a 26-26 draw in the second and fourth quarters but could not overcome the Eagles’ 19-13 run in the opening stanza and 17-11 edge in the third frame. Team and individual stats for both teams were not provided.

The Knight girls, meanwhile, struggled offensively as they were limited to 17 points in a 40-point loss. No quarter-by-quarter box score was available and team and individual stats for both Nebraska Lutheran and Nebraska Christian were not provided.