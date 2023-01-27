Knight boys finish third in CRC with narrow win over BDS

YORK – Buoyed by a scorching start from behind the 3-point arc, the Nebraska Lutheran boys raced out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter and weathered the BDS Eagles’ comeback attempt in the second half of a 51-48 win in the third-place game of the CRC tournament Friday evening.

The Knights made six of their first seven shots from downtown, including their first five treys in the second quarter. Overall, Lutheran knocked down 11 of its first 16 field goals to build an early 28-15 lead before BDS closed the first half on a 4-0 run to trim the deficit to nine at the break.

The Eagles used a 15-9 run in the third quarter to make it a three-point ballgame entering the final eight minutes, but Nebraska Lutheran answered every BDS counterpunch in the fourth quarter.

Leading by four as the clock closed in on the final 90 seconds of regulation, the Knights’ Trevor Hueske poked the ball free and strolled to the rack for an easy layup, padding the cushion to 49-43 with 1:35 remaining.

The Eagles missed a 3-pointer and Lutheran crashed the boards, where the Knights were able to burn 10 seconds off the clock because BDS had been whistled for just one foul to that point in the second half and still had six to give to put the Knights in the bonus.

Once they did, Lukas Worster missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Eagles answered with a basket to make it a four-point game, but Worster countered by making both ends of a one-and-one to stretch the lead back to six.

BDS cut the margin in half on a Zach Hoins 3-ball with 15.1 seconds left and got a crack at the tie after Lutheran missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Eagles could not get a shot to fall as the game clock expired and the Knights held on for a 51-48 win.

The Knights cooled off after their fast start but still shot 55.3% (21 of 38) from the floor for the game, including 7 of 17 3-pointers.

BDS shot 12 of 23 in the second half to climb back into the game, but the Eagles finished 21 of 50 (42%) from the floor overall – and they went a mere 3 of 16 from three.

The Eagles held a slight 21-17 edge on the glass and both teams turned the ball over eight times, but Lutheran’s slightly more efficient shooting night put the Knights over the top in a close ballgame.

Trey Richert scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the second half to pace the Knights offensively, while Isaac Beierman netted 10 points in the first half and finished with 12. Hueske followed with five points, Worster and Eli Vogt tallied four apiece and Luke Otte added three.

Lucas Corwin, Jace Dressel and Silas Vogel each scored two points to round out the scoring.

Tanner Bolte knocked down eight shots from the floor and led all scorers with 18 points for BDS in defeat. Hoins added nine and Eli Weber finished with eight for the Eagles.