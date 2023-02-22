LINCOLN – With three of the top 10 teams in the state playing at the D2-3 subdistrict at Parkview Christian High School, there was no room for mistakes by anybody.

On Tuesday night the No. 1 seeded Patriots defeated Nebraska Lutheran (17-8) 80—71 and No. 3 Osceola took care of No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 66-63.

That sets up a Parkview Christian vs. Osceola final Thursday night to be played at Raymond Central High School.

The Patriots (21-3) took a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and with a 25-14 run in the second quarter they led at the break 42-29.

The lead kept growing for the hosts as they went to the fourth quarter with a healthy 63-43 lead, but the Knights were not done.

Behind 33 points from senior Trey Richert, 15 from senior Trevor Hueske and 12 from junior Isaac Beierman, the Knights cut the lead to single digits before they finally ran out of time.

Nebraska Lutheran, rated for part of the season in Class D2, finished 24 of 53 from the field for 45%. They were 8 of 20 on 3-point shots for 40% with Richert canning 4 of 8 attempts.

The Knights were solid at the line hitting 15 of 19 for 79%.

Lutheran came into the night 16th in wildcard points and the loss more than likely ended a solid season.

The Patriots were led in scoring by Maurice Reide with 29 and Viktar Kachalouski with 21.

Lutheran (17-8) 15 14 14 28-71

PV Christian (21-3) 17 25 21 17-80