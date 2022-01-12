Knight boys fall on the road at East Butler

Knights drop road tilt at East Butler 65-63

By News-Times staff

BRAINARD – Halfway through Tuesday night’s Crossroads Conference clash, the East Butler Tigers led the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 41-30. That early cushion, plus a game-high 38 points from Alex Pierce, proved to be enough to fend off Nebraska Lutheran down the stretch as the Knights’ second-half rally fell short in a 65-63 loss.

The Knights cut into their halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 10-4 in the period. Nebraska Lutheran then held a 23-20 edge over the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t enough to completely dig out of the early hole.

Junior Trey Richert led the Knights with 23 points, while Jace Dressel scored 15 and Trevor Hueske added 12 as Nebraska Lutheran saw three different players crack double figures. Isaac Beiermann scored six points and Aaron Koepsell tallied five for the Knights.

Pierce’s 38-point explosion accounted for 58% of East Butler’s scoring output in the victory, while Ryan Sullivan added nine for the Tigers.

East Butler improved to 4-7 on the season, while Nebraska Lutheran dropped to 6-3. The Knights return to the hardwood Thursday night at High Plains.