Knight boys dispatch Longhorns 68-30

DORCHESTER – After one quarter Thursday night, Nebraska Lutheran led Dorchester 19-10. The Knights proceeded to outscore the Longhorns 49-20 the rest of the way and cruised to a 68-30 win to improve to 14-6 on the season.

Nebraska Lutheran shot 25 of 59 (42%) from the floor (including 5 of 17 on 3-pointers) and held Dorchester to an 11-for-40 shooting performance. The Knights dominated on the glass with a 38-24 rebounding advantage, and they won the turnover battle 30-16.

Jace Dressel buried 6 of 9 shots from the floor and poured in a game-high 16 points to pace Nebraska Lutheran offensively. Trevor Hueske joined him in double figures with 11 points, while Balder Soberg-Medin notched nine.

Isaac Beiermann added seven points, Eli Vogt recorded six and Aaron Koepsell, Lukas Worster, Silas Vogel and Lucas Corwin all tallied four.

Blake Hansen paced the Longhorns with 10 points.

Dressel led the Knights on the boards, as the junior pulled down 10 rebounds to complete his double-double. Vogel grabbed nine boards, Hueske notched five and Koepsell added four.

Vogel racked up a team-high three assists as the Knights finished with 14 for the game. Nebraska Lutheran also notched 14 steals, led by three apiece from Vogt and Hueske.