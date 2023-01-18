Knight boys cruise past Hawks 73-31

HAMPTON – Nebraska Lutheran took a 27-6 lead over the hometown Hampton Hawks eight minutes into Tuesday night’s ballgame and never looked back, outscoring the hosts in every quarter and rolling to a 73-31 win in boys Crossroads Conference action.

Lutheran shot a blistering 61% (33 of 54) from the floor and went 5 of 14 from three. Senior Trey Richert poured in 27 points on 12 of 17 shooting, while Isaac Beiermann hit 5 of 7 shots and added 12 points.

Jace Dressel joined them in double figures, knocking down 5 of 7 shots and finishing with 10 points.

Behind them, Lucas Corwin notched eight points, Trevor Hueske tallied five and Silas Vogel collected four. Luke Otte recorded three points, while Caden Pederson and Caleb Eldridge capped the scoring with two apiece.

Vogel led the Knights on the boards with seven rebounds, while Richert dished out four assists and swiped six of Lutheran’s nine steals.

Stats for Hampton were not available.