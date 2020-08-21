Klingsporn adjusting to being new head volleyball coach at High Plains

POLK-In just four-years, Brittany Klingsporn (Dose) had gone from being a high school graduate in 2015 from Hampton High School, to teaching fourth-sixth grade science and history at High Plains Community Schools in 2019.
Now in her second year at High Plains since graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan, she takes over as the head coach of the High Plains Volleyball program, bringing to Polk what she learned playing under Hampton head coach Diane Torson.
On top of all of that we can also throw in that she got married to Cole Klingsporn, a graduate of High Plains and a member of the 2015 High Plains Class D1 State Championship Basketball team.
“I graduated from Hampton in 2015. After that I attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. I also did cross country and track for two years. In 2019, I graduated from NWU with my bachelor's degree in Elementary and Special Education,” Klingsporn said. “After graduation, I moved back home and got married to Cole Klingsporn from Polk. This is my second year teaching fourth-sixth grade social studies and science at High Plains Community Schools and my first year coaching volleyball.”
Klingsporn said that having played for Torson at Hampton was a great experience and one she can draw on as she coaches at the varsity level.
“I had an awesome high school volleyball experience. Having played under coach Torson was an amazing experience and one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Looking back at her dedication, drive, competitiveness and overall coaching, I strive to be like her as a coach one day,” Klingsporn added.
While the new head coach will use some of the tricks of the trade in coaching she learned at Hampton, she also wants to put her own stamp on the High Plains program.
“I am doing a little bit of both. I definitely find myself looking back on my high school career and using some of the same things as coach Torson uses, but I also have incorporated some of my own techniques and philosophies,” Klingsporn explained. “She is an amazing coach and taught me so much in high school about teamwork, working hard, and volleyball itself. It is awesome to have someone like that to use ideas from.”
Getting used to being a new head coach and all the responsibilities has been an adjustment period for Klingsporn. Throw in on top of all that, the challenges of having to deal with the COVID-19 issue.
“The biggest challenges we have had is overcoming and adapting to all of the COVID-19 rules and regulations. The girls just want to get out and play and be together so we are just trying our best to navigate through all of those protocols at this point,” Klingsporn stated.
Despite all of that the first year head coach is confident the girls still got in plenty of work despite the early restrictions this summer.
“We were able to start weights and open gyms in June this summer which was nice to get the girls into the gym and weight room. Weights were divided up into different sessions each day and there were a couple weeks at the beginning where we had to divide volleyball sessions so only a few girls came into the gym at a time,” Klingsporn said. “By the end of summer the restrictions were loosened and we were able to do a lot more.”
Klingsporn has set some goals for herself as a coach in her first season.
“As a coach a few goals are, I want to witness individual growth in each player throughout the year -academically, personally, and on the court and develop a strong sense of teamwork and communication amongst the girls,” she added. “I want to develop competitive players who strive to accomplish personal and team goals and work hard and have success-individually and as a team.”
Klingsporn will make her coaching debut on September 3 at the Giltner Triangular.