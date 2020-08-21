Klingsporn adjusting to being new head volleyball coach at High Plains

While the new head coach will use some of the tricks of the trade in coaching she learned at Hampton, she also wants to put her own stamp on the High Plains program.

“I am doing a little bit of both. I definitely find myself looking back on my high school career and using some of the same things as coach Torson uses, but I also have incorporated some of my own techniques and philosophies,” Klingsporn explained. “She is an amazing coach and taught me so much in high school about teamwork, working hard, and volleyball itself. It is awesome to have someone like that to use ideas from.”

Getting used to being a new head coach and all the responsibilities has been an adjustment period for Klingsporn. Throw in on top of all that, the challenges of having to deal with the COVID-19 issue.

“The biggest challenges we have had is overcoming and adapting to all of the COVID-19 rules and regulations. The girls just want to get out and play and be together so we are just trying our best to navigate through all of those protocols at this point,” Klingsporn stated.

Despite all of that the first year head coach is confident the girls still got in plenty of work despite the early restrictions this summer.