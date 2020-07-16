KEARNEY – The Shrine Bowl Game for 2020 ended on Saturday just past 4:30 p.m. at Cope Stadium on the UNK campus.
The memories of playing in the game and being a selected coach will last forever for those involved.
Centennial head football coach Evan Klanecky was an assistant coach on the South sidelines and the slogan that was chosen for the game, hit home with the Broncos leader after the game.
“Their (Shrine Bowl) slogan of “More Than a Game” really hit home with me after the game. The coaching staff that I was on was awesome and we truly will be friends forever and that is a powerful experience,” shared Klanecky. “After going through the week with the Shriners and them taking us through the beyond the field and knowing just how much we help impact families with sick children we would all do 10 times as much work.”
“Personally this was a humbling experience,” Klanecky added. “Throughout this process we had a certain amount of work and with the additional demands that COVID-19 placed on us the coaches from both sides and Shrine staff worked tirelessly for this to happen.”
After what amounted to three months of quarantine from sports, the Shrine Bowl week allowed kids to see each other and get back to doing what they love.
“This was an amazing feeling getting to coach football and be around young men with extremely high character. At Centennial we have been in the weight room as much as we could following the COVID-19 guidelines so this also was a blessing for me,” Klanecky said. “Some of the other coaches have not seen any of their players and we talked about that a lot during our staff meetings about how much coaches and players both missed the personal interaction.”
The game itself was a 30-6 win by the South and during the week the Shrine Bowl officials let the coaches on both sides know that end zone celebrations would not be a problem.
“The celebration rule that the Shrine joked with us about “turning their heads” was a blast. For one all-star game a year these kids can really live out what they see on Sundays growing up,” coach said. “These kids have all either practiced or had something played out in their minds if and when they scored. This created so much energy and was a blast even for the coaches. As we all know touchdown celebrations have come a long way and the South squad didn’t disappoint.”
Klanecky said the Shrine Bowl does a great job of providing a schedule for both teams and keeping things pretty much routine.
“The nice thing about this week is, it is all routine. We have a schedule in place for them as football players and the Shrine Bowl staff does a great job with food, outings, and beyond the field experiences,” explained Klanecky. “As athletes and coaches we are very much creatures of habit and this week was great to be able to focus on what we were doing and know what was coming up next. We all felt blessed this week to know that we were getting this opportunity and we made the most of it.”
With the success of the 62nd Shrine Bowl, Klanecky was asked if he feels this will be a measuring stick for the start of the 2020 high school fall sports year.
“I really do feel that this was a great jumping off point for not only the state but as we all know now we have national eyes on us during this game,” Klanecky stated. “We took additional precautions, but at the same time were diligent in knowing that this is what kids, coaches, families, and fans need right now. I personally feel that this was the right thing to do and I feel blessed to have been a part of such as historic game in our country. GO SOUTH !”
