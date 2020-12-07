Kirkpatrick’s double-double leads McCool Junction to first win

HAMPTON – The McCool Junction Mustangs, fresh off a Six Man state championship in football, picked up their first boys basketball win of the season on Saturday, 74-30, on the road in Hampton.

Leading McCool Junction was its big 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior Kaden Kirkpatrick, who recorded a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Mustangs’ senior guard Tyler Neville also netted 23 points and went 3 of 6 from 3-point range while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. Senior Owen McDonald also scored 16 points with two steals and two assists.

Hampton wasn’t able to stop McCool Junction from jumping out to a massive lead, 33-9, in the first quarter. The Hawks failed to score more than 10 points in any of the four quarters on Saturday.

The Hawks were led by Drake Schafer, who had eight points and went 5 of 8 at the line. Tyson Wolinski scored six points while both Ty Capek and Jake Arndt chipped in with five. Capek had a team-high seven boards and five steals.

McCool Junction’s Isaac Stark and Chase Wilkinson both had four assists and three steals in the win.