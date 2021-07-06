Kings tangle with SOS on baseball diamond

OSCEOLA – Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg scored three runs in the bottom of the third to break a 2-2 tie against York on Monday afternoon. Down by three, the York offense roared to life late, scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth and 10 more in the fifth to blow the game wide open and cruise to a 19-5 win.
York opened the scoring against Colton Kirby in the top of the first, as he beaned Isaac Stark to open the game. Stark then advanced to second on a Trey Richert bunt and took third on a Garrett Bonnell groundout.
With two outs, Carter Culotta laced a line drive single into center field to drive in Stark and put York on the board. SOS responded in the bottom of the frame when Isaiah Zelasney reached on a Culotta error to lead off the inning.
Stark then walked Wyatt Urban to put a pair of runners on. Andrew Dubas struck out for the first out of the inning, but Kirby singled on a ground ball to second to drive in Zelasney and put runners on the corners. Richert caught Kirby stealing second, but Urban scored on the play to give the Rebels a 2-1 lead before a fly out ended the inning.
Kirby struck out the side in order in the top of the second, while Stark worked around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to keep SOS off the board in the bottom of the frame.
In the top of the third, Stark reached on a one-out single to center field, stole second and then scored on Richert’s ground-ball single to center field. Kirby retired the next two batters to end the inning, but not before York had tied the game.
Kolton Neujahr reached on a Stark error to lead off the bottom of the third, while Stark reached on a Noah Jones error to put runners on the corners. Urban hit a fly ball into center field, but Merrick Maltsberger couldn’t make the catch and committed the third York error of the inning as SOS loaded the bases with no one out.
Dubas stepped to the plate and drew a four-pitch walk to force in a run, while Kirby knocked in another on a sacrifice bunt. A third run scored on a fielder’s choice as the Rebels took a 5-2 lead before York finally ended the inning.
Holding a three-run lead, Kirby immediately ran into trouble in the top of the fourth. Jones doubled to center field to lead off the inning, while Parker Andersen drew a walk to put a pair of runners on base. Jones reached third on an error and scored on the play, cutting the deficit to two runs. Andersen then stole third, but Isaac Whitmore couldn’t handle the throw as Andersen scored on the error.
Trent Bush and Maltsberger recorded consecutive singles to put runners on the corners. Dakota Brown then laid down a bunt for the first out, but Bush scored on the play as York tied the game at five. Kirby then beaned Stark and Richert singled to right field, driving in Maltsberger and giving York a 6-5 lead.
Neujahr entered in relief and promptly walked Bonnell to load the bases. Culotta grounded out for the second out, but Stark scored on the play. Neujahr then hit Jones with a pitch to load the bases again.
Andersen stepped to the plate and smacked a ground ball into center field for a two-RBI double. Bush flew out to end the inning, but not before York had exploded for seven runs to take a 9-5 lead.
Bush entered in relief of Stark in the bottom of the fourth. Stark tossed three innings, allowing five unearned runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts.
Zelasney hammered a two-out triple into right field in the fourth, but Urban flew out to center field to end the inning as Bush kept the Rebels off the board.
York blew the game open in the top of the fifth, as Neujahr beaned Maltsberger and Brown drew a walk to put two runners on with no outs. Stark singled on a ground ball into left field to drive in a run, prompting an SOS pitching change.
Whitmore entered in relief of Neujahr – who allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning – and immediately walked Richert to load the bases. Bonnell singled home Brown, while Culotta drove in two more on a single to left field.
Jones singled to load the bases again, but Whitmore rebounded by striking out Andersen for the first out. Bush grounded into a fielder’s choice as a run scored, but the Rebels failed to record an out on the play as Bush reached safely.
Whitmore coaxed a fly ball for the second out of the inning but then hit Noah Cunningham with a pitch to force in the 15th York run. Stark then drew a walk as another run scored. Whitmore fell behind 2-0 to Richert, forcing another SOS pitching change.
Whitmore lasted just 2/3 of an inning and allowed seven runs on three hits and three walks with a strikeout before giving way to Urban.
Urban entered and allowed three more runs – all charged to Whitmore – before Jones struck out to finally end the inning. York pushed across 10 runs in the frame, extending the lead to 19-5.
Bush came back out for the bottom of the fifth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning to end the game. Bush allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings to close out the game as Stark earned the win. Kirby took the loss for SOS, allowing nine runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
Offensively, York scored 19 runs on 13 hits. Four batters notched multi-hit games, led by Culotta’s 3 for 5 performance. Culotta also led the team in RBIs with five and five hitters recorded multi-RBI games.