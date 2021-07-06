Kings tangle with SOS on baseball diamond

OSCEOLA – Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg scored three runs in the bottom of the third to break a 2-2 tie against York on Monday afternoon. Down by three, the York offense roared to life late, scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth and 10 more in the fifth to blow the game wide open and cruise to a 19-5 win.

York opened the scoring against Colton Kirby in the top of the first, as he beaned Isaac Stark to open the game. Stark then advanced to second on a Trey Richert bunt and took third on a Garrett Bonnell groundout.

With two outs, Carter Culotta laced a line drive single into center field to drive in Stark and put York on the board. SOS responded in the bottom of the frame when Isaiah Zelasney reached on a Culotta error to lead off the inning.

Stark then walked Wyatt Urban to put a pair of runners on. Andrew Dubas struck out for the first out of the inning, but Kirby singled on a ground ball to second to drive in Zelasney and put runners on the corners. Richert caught Kirby stealing second, but Urban scored on the play to give the Rebels a 2-1 lead before a fly out ended the inning.

Kirby struck out the side in order in the top of the second, while Stark worked around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to keep SOS off the board in the bottom of the frame.