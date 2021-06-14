King Seniors have a one up-two down weekend at Crete

CRETE – After rain pushed the start of the tournament back, the York Seniors went 1-2 in Crete this weekend. The Kings opened with a 5-1 win against Crete in their first game on Saturday before falling 12-4 to Fairbury in their second game of the day. York closed the weekend with a 6-2 loss against Lincoln Lutheran on Sunday afternoon.
York 5, Crete 1
York scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the third, beating Crete 5-1 in five innings on Saturday. Reid Heidtbrink pitched well for the Kings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings pitched to earn the win.
The Kings opened the scoring in the top of the first after Isaac Stark singled and Noah Jones was hit by a pitch. Beau Woods grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Heidtbrink walked to load the bases. James Bonde grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but Tyson Cloet was hit by a pitch to bring in the first York run. Jonah Barrow followed with a 2-RBI double to center field, giving the Kings a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the first.
Crete got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout but would not score again. York, meanwhile, tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the third. Heidtbrink reached on an error to open the inning, and a pair of four-pitch walks to Bonde and Barrow loaded the bases with one out. Hirschfeld knocked in a run on a groundout and Bradyn Glebe singled to drive in the fifth run of the game.
Heidtbrink allowed just three baserunners over the final three innings as York cruised to a 5-1 win.
Fairbury 12, York 4
York took an early two-run lead, but Fairbury exploded for eight runs in the second and tacked on another in the third and three more in the fourth en route to a 12-4 win in four innings. Stark lasted just 1 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing eight runs – six earned – on five hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Caleb Sahling pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed a run on a hit and a walk with a strikeout, while Glebe pitched the fourth inning and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and walk with a strikeout.
York score in the first inning for the second consecutive game after Stark singled, Jones reached on an error and Woods drove in a run on a groundout. Heidtbrink followed with an RBI single into right field, and York led 2-0 entering the second inning.
The lead didn’t hold up, as Stark walked four batters, hit a fifth with a pitch and allowed three singles as Fairbury scored seven runs before Sahling came on in relief in the top of the second. Fairbury tacked on another run on a wild pitch, but Sahling sat down two of the first three batters he faced to finally end the inning.
Fairbury scored another run on an RBI groundout in the third, but York got it back in the bottom of the inning. Jones and Woods notched consecutive singles to lead off the inning and Glebe drove in Jones on a groundout to cut the deficit to 9-3.
Fairbury scored three more runs in the fourth to take a 12-3 lead. Barrow reached on an error to lead off the inning and Hirschfeld followed with a single. Sahling drove in Barrow on an RBI single to cut the deficit to eight. However, a strikeout and fly out ended the inning and the game and gave Fairbury a 12-4 win.
Lincoln Lutheran 6, York 2
York threatened in the first inning but couldn’t score, while Lincoln Lutheran scored a run in the first, three in the second, two more in the third and cruised to a 6-2 win Sunday afternoon. Woods pitched three innings for the Kings, allowing six runs – three earned – on three hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
Glebe entered in relief in the fourth inning and kept Lincoln Lutheran off the board, allowing a hit and two walks without allowing a run when the game reached the two-hour time limit two batters into the bottom of the fifth.
Stark and Heidtbrink both drew walks in the top of the first, but York couldn’t drive in either runner. A hit by pitch, walk and wild pitch put Lincoln Lutheran on the board in the bottom of the first, but Woods induced a fly out to end the inning and limit the damage.
York got on the board in the second inning after Barrow reached on an error and advanced to second. Hirschfeld drove him in on a line drive to left field to tie the game. Sahling singled and Jones drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but Woods struck out to end the inning.
Consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the second put Lincoln Lutheran in business, and a wild pitch brought in a run. A passed ball scored the third Lincoln Lutheran run, and a fourth scored on a groundout before Woods finally got out of the inning.
Glebe and Cloet drew a pair of one out walks in the top of the third, but Cloet got picked off at first and Barrow struck out to end the threat. Lincoln Lutheran tacked on two more runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead, which held into the fifth inning.
In the fifth, Heidtbrink doubled to left field to open the inning and Glebe followed with a single. Cloet reached base on an error while Heidtbrink scored and cut the deficit to 6-2. A pop out, strikeout and fly out ended the inning before York could further chip into the lead, and the game reached its two-hour time limit two batters into the bottom of the inning as Lincoln Lutheran won 6-2.