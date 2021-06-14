King Seniors have a one up-two down weekend at Crete

CRETE – After rain pushed the start of the tournament back, the York Seniors went 1-2 in Crete this weekend. The Kings opened with a 5-1 win against Crete in their first game on Saturday before falling 12-4 to Fairbury in their second game of the day. York closed the weekend with a 6-2 loss against Lincoln Lutheran on Sunday afternoon.

York 5, Crete 1

York scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the third, beating Crete 5-1 in five innings on Saturday. Reid Heidtbrink pitched well for the Kings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings pitched to earn the win.

The Kings opened the scoring in the top of the first after Isaac Stark singled and Noah Jones was hit by a pitch. Beau Woods grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Heidtbrink walked to load the bases. James Bonde grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but Tyson Cloet was hit by a pitch to bring in the first York run. Jonah Barrow followed with a 2-RBI double to center field, giving the Kings a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the first.