 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimbrough will join Hastings Broncos on the diamond next fall
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kimbrough will join Hastings Broncos on the diamond next fall

Small campus atmosphere appealed to Fillmore Central outfielder

{{featured_button_text}}
Claire Kimbrough- FC Softball

In the C-2 District final against Fairbury, Fillmore Central senior Claire Kimbrough attempts to lay down the sacrifice bunt in the top of the first. Kimbrough is headed to Hastings College where she will major in accounting and play softball for the Broncos.

 York News-Times file photo

GENEVA-Fillmore Central senior Claire Kimbrough is an outfielder, but she also is willing to help the team out where she is needed.

Kimbrough signed her letter of intent in December to attend Hastings College and play softball next fall with the Broncos.

Kimbrough signs with Hastings College

Fillmore Central senior Claire Kimbrough signed with Hastings College to play softball next fall. Pictured with her at the signing were; front from left; Hastings College head softball coach Troy Baker, Claire Kimbrough, mom Teina Kimbrough and dad Mark Kimbrough. Back Row: Assistant Fillmore Central softball coach Tonia Frey, Luke Kimbrough (Claire's brother) and Fillmore Central head softball coach Aaron Lauby. 

“I liked Hastings College because I liked that I could walk around the entire campus in a short amount of time. The block scheduling also was really appealing to me,” Kimbrough said. “I felt it would help me manage my time well with having only a couple of classes each block to study for along with playing softball.”

The only other school that Kimbrough mentioned that she looked into was UNK (University of Nebraska at Kearney).

Kimbrough plans to major in accounting, but her major played only a small role in where she decided to go.

“Education played a small factor in my selection for this school. I want to major in Accounting, and they have an accounting program at Hastings College,” Kimbrough explained. “When I went to my appointment with one of the teachers in that field, I knew that I was going to love classes there because the teacher seems like a very fun person.”

In 2020 Kimbrough batted .286 with 22 hits and 11 runs batted in. She recorded three doubles and one triple and she was 7 of 8 in the steals department.

“When I talked to Coach Baker (Troy), he told me that I could play anywhere I wanted to, which for me is in the outfield,” Kimbrough added. “How soon I might be able to contribute depends on me and how well I do in practices along with how much hard work I put in.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16
Sports

Dukes breeze past Schuyler 78-16

  • Updated

SCHUYLER-The Schuyler Warriors girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s home game against the Top 10 No. 10 York averaging 14.8 points…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News