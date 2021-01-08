Kimbrough will join Hastings Broncos on the diamond next fall

GENEVA-Fillmore Central senior Claire Kimbrough is an outfielder, but she also is willing to help the team out where she is needed.

Kimbrough signed her letter of intent in December to attend Hastings College and play softball next fall with the Broncos.

“I liked Hastings College because I liked that I could walk around the entire campus in a short amount of time. The block scheduling also was really appealing to me,” Kimbrough said. “I felt it would help me manage my time well with having only a couple of classes each block to study for along with playing softball.”

The only other school that Kimbrough mentioned that she looked into was UNK (University of Nebraska at Kearney).

Kimbrough plans to major in accounting, but her major played only a small role in where she decided to go.

“Education played a small factor in my selection for this school. I want to major in Accounting, and they have an accounting program at Hastings College,” Kimbrough explained. “When I went to my appointment with one of the teachers in that field, I knew that I was going to love classes there because the teacher seems like a very fun person.”