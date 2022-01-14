 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key third-quarter run sparks Panther girls past Heartland
Key third-quarter run sparks Panther girls past Heartland

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers led the Heartland Huskies by just three points at halftime, but a critical 24-4 run in the third quarter helped the hosts pull away in the second half for a 50-31 win.

Lexi Theis paced Fillmore Central with a game-high 21 points, including 10 during the decisive third quarter. Faith Engle scored 13 to join Theis in double figures and knocked down one of the Panthers’ two 3-pointers.

Reyna Hafer notched seven – including all four of Fillmore Central’s fourth-quarter points – while Abby Nichols added five and Angie Schademann and Kelsi Gaston both tallied two to round out the Panthers’ scoring.

Riley Goertzen led Heartland with 14 points in a losing effort, including six of the Huskies’ eight fourth-quarter points. Cynthia Cerveny recorded seven points, while Lilly Carr tallied four and Hayden Mierau and Felicity Johnson notched two points apiece.

