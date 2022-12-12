Key third quarter guides Cougars past Stanton

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars took to the basketball court for the second time in as many days Saturday, welcoming the Stanton Mustangs to town for an afternoon tilt.

After carrying a 27-24 lead into the locker room at halftime, Cross County delivered a crucial 16-9 run in the third quarter to create the needed breathing room in a 53-46 win.

The Cougars shot 17 of 41 (41%) from the floor, including 9 of 20 (45%) on 3-pointers. The hosts were also fairly efficient at the charity stripe, where they connected on 10 of 14 free throws for a 71% clip.

Shyanne Anderson sparked the offense Saturday, as the junior went 4 of 10 from beyond the arc and drained all five of her free throws in a 19-point effort. Fellow junior Lilly Peterson shot 4 of 12 from the floor and added 12 points as the other Cougar to finish in double figures.

Freshmen Edie Peterson and Ema Dickey tallied nine and six points, respectively, while Lindee Kelley notched four and Sydney Hengelfelt posted two. Adrienne Waller rounded out the offensive showing with one point.

Cross County pulled down 26 rebounds on the glass, led by Kelley’s six boards and four apiece from Lilly Peterson, Dickey, Anderson and Waller. Anderson also dished out a team-high four assists, led the Cougars with four steals and tallied the Cougars’ only block.

Stats for Stanton were not available.