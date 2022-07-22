Kern to coach NCA Blue All-Stars

LINCOLN - York High School girls head basketball coach Matt Kern will be on the sideline Monday night as the head coach of the Blue All-Stars at the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game at Lincoln North Star High School.

Kern will be assisted by Elmwood-Murdock’s Paul Dwyer, while North Bend Central’s Aaron Sterup and Adams Central’s Evan Smith will be on the opposite side of the scorer’s table for the Red All-Stars.

Two local players will also see action for the final time in their high school careers. York’s Destiny Shepherd will suit up for the Blue and Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis will be in action on the Red side.

Kern said once coaches are selected, the process of determining the 24 players who will play in the game begins.

“The most work for the coaches is the selection process of choosing players for this game. We meet multiple times with the coaches and selection committee to narrow down the nominations from coaches across the state. We look at statistics, competition level, coaches recommendations, and other various details about each girl that was nominated,” explained Kern. “Once we narrow our list of close to 100 girls down to 24, and they have committed to the game, we then split the teams. We do what we can to make it as even as possible for a competitive game.”

The two teams only get to practice three times together, but the All-Star experience goes way beyond the basketball game itself.

“The all-star experience is loaded with multiple events, from helping with a food shelter, to multiple meals out, to putt-putt golf and more. As important as practice is, there are so many other things involved with this game,” Kern said. “We will be able to practice three times before we take the court Monday night. It is a short amount of practice time, but it is important for us to get to know each player's skill set and put them in the best position to be successful during the game.”

Basketball talent and skills are just two of the reasons these girls were selected to play in the game.

“There are so many talented players participating in this game. A big reason why they are here is because of their great character and coachability. I will approach these kids similar to how I coach our girls here in York,” Kern added. “I'll make sure to be a great communicator first and foremost and try to build relationships over the short amount of time we will be together. I want these girls to have a positive, memorable experience and I will do what I can to put them in position to show off their skills to the fans.”

“I was an assistant in this game a few years ago and didn't get to coach a York player, so to have Destiny as part of our team is an awesome honor,” Kern stated. “She has meant so much to our basketball program in York. I'm excited to be able to coach her one last time before she continues her career at Concordia University. I’m honored to represent York girls basketball at this All-Star game. So many great coaches and players have participated in this game and for me to be able to be a part of it with Destiny is something I will always cherish.”

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. to be followed by the Boys All-Star Game slated to begin at 8 p.m.

Red Team

Makayla Baughman, Blair

Neely Behrns, David City

Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley

Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia

Addison Schneider, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow

Sarah Shepard, Fremont

Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central

Libby Trausch, Adams Central

Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse

Ella Wragge, Crofton

Head Coach Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central

Assistant Coach Evan Smith, Adams Central

Blue Team

Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock

Megan Belt, Millard South

Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran

Macy Bryant, Fremont

Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East

Kierstynn Garner, Kearney

Grace Huntwork, Gretna

Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh

Destiny Shepherd, York

Jordan Snyder, BRLD

Sarah Treffer, Lexington

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart

Head Coach Matt Kern, York

Assistant Coach Paul Dwyer, Elmwood-Murdock