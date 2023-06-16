YORK – As kids growing up, we all went to the local football field and played out a championship season with our best friend, whether we were throwing the winning touchdown pass or on the receiving end.

For York coaches Matt Kern and Glen Snodgrass, that was actually a reality as they both played football at North Loup-Scotia and in 1993 Kern hit Snodgrass for three touchdowns in the championship game in their 47-6 blowout of Adams High School for the D-1 title.

At halftime of the Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game on June 17, Kern will be among 16 former players and coaches inducted into the Eight-Man Hall of Fame.

Kern will join Snodgrass, who entered the Hall of Fame back in 2019.

“Some of the best memories of my life were made while playing 8-man football. I think about the daily competition with my best friends. I think about the culture of our football program at North Loup-Scotia that forced me to work hard and be tougher,” said Kern. “My experiences playing football provided me opportunities to be a leader which I took with me to be a better teacher, coach, husband and father.”

Snodgrass said that the honor is well deserved.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving to be inducted into the Nebraska Eight-Man football Hall of Fame, than my friend Matt Kern,” Snodgrass said. “I remember in elementary school going to the high school football field and throwing touchdown passes to each other pretending like it was a state championship game. When it actually came true for us in 1993 it was pretty surreal. Matt was probably the best pure athlete that I ever played with and was one of the very best football players in Nebraska, his junior and senior years of high school. It is very evident, judging by his coaching and playing career that he also is a winner!”

“Glen and I spent most of our youth playing sports together. He was one year older than I was in school, but we spent countless hours playing catch, shooting hoops, and lifting weights. I don't remember the exact number of touchdowns in our career, but it wasn’t uncommon for me to throw it up to the biggest guy on the field when we needed a big play,” Kern commented. “The game that stands out for me will always be our state championship game vs. Adams. We connected for three touchdowns in his final high school game and won a state championship.”

Kern said that the game has changed quite a bit and speed is one of those changes, but said the 1993 championship team was pretty fast too.

“The speed is probably a bit faster, but our 1993 championship team was actually pretty fast as all eight of our starters ran faster than a 5.0 40-yard dash, which is pretty darn quick. Also, coaches are just so much more advanced with the technology and information we have today,” Kern explained. “The size of the kids is the most noticeable difference from when I played. We had big kids almost 30 years ago now, but on the average they are so much bigger today.”

While 1993 was quite a while ago, the championship season was mentioned a time or two after that.

“His (Glen’s) wife Allison is actually from Adams, so I can remember bringing out the VHS tape often when they were first married to watch the replay of the game,” Kern stated. “I know she always enjoyed that.”

“It is such an honor to be named to the Eight-Man Hall of Fame. I was blessed to play with so many talented players and coaches during my career. This is a credit to the combined efforts of my teammates and coaches to help our entire team be successful,” Kern added. “I'm happy that my children are able to be a part of this as well. I'm glad they get to see a little bit of what meant so much to me as a kid and the work that I put into it with my teammates to be honored so many years later. I want to thank the Eight-Man Coaches Association for considering me for this great honor. I’m also grateful for the years of support from my family, teammates, and coaches.”