Kern gets coaching win number 200 at Northwest

GRAND ISLAND-On March 3, 2016 York head basketball coach joined the 100-win club in coaching with a 56-43 win over the Hastings Tigers in the first round of the Class B State Basketball Tournament.

On Saturday, the 15-year head coach of the Dukes reached another milestone as York topped the Northwest Vikings 58-50 to give Kern win No. 200.

“You always remember those milestone games. It’s awesome to have a number to it, but what I think about is all the girls that have come through the program and all the hard work they have put in over the years,” said Kern.

The Northwest Vikings (5-7) did not make things easy in the 12-0 Dukes as they fought back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and climbed back to within eight points, the final margin of victory for the Dukes.

“Northwest has a lot of pride. They won a state title a few years ago and they have a lot of size and that was a tough matchup for us,” Kern stated. “To come in here and get the win was huge.”

York senior Maddie Portwine was the offensive catalyst as she put up 22 points, 16 in the second half as she once again took the reigns of the York offensive.