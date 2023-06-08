HASTINGS — Three coaches and 13 players have been named to the 2023 Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame. They will be inducted during ceremonies to be held Saturday, June 17th at The Tom Osborne Family Sports Complex in Hastings.

The hall of fame is presented by the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the 46th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.

The Class of 2023 includes: Players - Greg Bellamy (Farnam), Bryan Dutcher (Greeley-Wolbach), Ben Eisenhart (Culbertson), Matt Kern (North Loup-Scotia), Troy Kleffner (Spalding Academy), Jerry Liewer (Butte), Casey Lund (Newcastle), Chad Micek (St. Edward), Theron Troxel (Coleridge), Jeff Uher (Dodge), Coaches - Harlin Dormann (Leyton), Dean Filipi (Exeter-Milligan), Neil Woofter (Lewiston). Family Legacy- Tony Hoffman (Spencer), Mike Hoffman and Andy Hoffman (Spencer-Naper).

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to celebrate the history, growth and success of Nebraska eight-man football. For more information check out the virtual Hall of Fame at nebraskaeightmanfootball.com.

Hall of Famer Bios (The York News-Times will run two bios each day through June 17):

ANDY HOFFMAN – SPENCER-NAPER H.S./”TEAM JACK”

Andy was a great football player, and even more widely-known as an outstanding person. Another stand out lineman from the Hoffman family at Spencer-Naper, Andy was named All-Conference and All-State in his time with the Pirates.

In the years after his playing days concluded, Andy and his family would come to both statewide and national prominence. In April of 2013, millions of people watched his 7-year-old son Jack run for a touchdown during the University of Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game. The run was made possible by former Husker Rex Burkhead and would go on to win an ESPY Award for “Best Moment of the Year”. What had started out as a prayer group, soon became The Team Jack Foundation: a multimillion dollar grassroots effort to bring advances and opportunities in cancer treatment to the children of our state. While Andy spearheaded “Team Jack”, his son heroically fought and eventually won his battle. One of Andy’s proudest moments came on the day that he was able to watch Jack compete in his very first high school football game. For his shining example to all of us - first as a player, and later as a humanitarian - the NEMFCA is honored to induct him into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

BEN EISENHART – CULBERTSON HIGH SCHOOL

From 1999 to 2002, Ben was an explosive offensive player that led the Bears to four consecutive state playoff appearances. In his final two seasons, Ben amassed over 4,200 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns at Culbertson. In that same span, he also toppled state playoff records (at the time) for both rushing yards (445) and touchdowns (7) in a game. On the defensive side of the ball, he tallied 22 career interceptions and became a 4-time All-Conference honoree, as well as a two-time 1st Team All-State selection.

After high school, Ben went on to play for the University of Nebraska, where he appeared in 41 career games. As a Cornhusker, he was a 3-time letter winner and in 2007, was awarded a coveted “Blackshirt” jersey as a member of the famed Husker Defense. After his senior season, Ben also received the prestigious “Cletus Fischer Native Son Award”- given to the player that best exemplifies work ethic, leadership, and love for Nebraska. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Hall of Fame Class of 2023.