Kenesaw a tough out for Hampton in volleyball

KENESAW – The Hampton Hawks slipped to 6-10 on the volleyball season with a 3-0 road loss at Kenesaw on Thursday night.

Kenesaw improved to 12-5 with wins of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16.

Hampton will be in action today as they host their invite with matches getting underway at10 a.m. The Hawks face Red Cloud in the opener in the north gym.

The tournament field also includes C-2 No. 1 Clarkson-Leigh and D-1 No. 1 Mead. Those two will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the south gym.

Thursday night the Hawks were led in kills by senior Kylie Mersch who was 27 of 32 with nine kills. She had two ace serves, went 29 of 29 setting with eight assists and scooped up five digs.

Another senior, Zaya Stuart, hammered five kills on 13 of 15 swings. She served up one ace, recorded a team-high 14 digs and added one ace block.

Picking up 10 digs and two aces was Kaylei Joseph, while Shae Kingery had 12 digs, one ace and was 16 of 17 setting with two assists.

Shayna Klute was 16 of 17 setting and she had six assists.