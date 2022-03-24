Kelby Phillips will coach Duke volleyball

YORK - Kelby Phillips has been selected as the next head volleyball coach at York High School. She will also serve as a science teacher at York Middle School.

“I’m excited to have Kelby Phillips lead our volleyball program at York High School,” said Tyler Herman, YHS activities director and assistant principal. “I’m confident she’ll continue to build on the success that our program’s had in recent years. She brings an impressive balance of high school, middle school, youth, and club coaching experience to our program. I’m impressed with Kelby’s passion and knowledge of the game of volleyball. With her coaching background and drive to compete at a high level, I believe our program will continue to be one of the best in Class B. The future looks very bright for the Duke volleyball program.”

Phillips comes to York with nine years of coaching experience. Most recently, she’s served as an assistant high school coach and middle school coach at Waverly. In that time, Waverly has qualified for the Class B State Tournament on three occasions.

She is also co-founder of the VikeSpikes youth program in Waverly. Phillips is well-known on the club scene as well, having coached Nebraska One and VCN, two of the premier clubs in the state of Nebraska. In 2016, she was named an AVCA 30 Under 30 Award recipient. This award recognizes up-and-coming coaching talent at all levels of the sport.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the York volleyball team,” said Phillips. “I look forward to working with an amazing staff as we challenge these young ladies to take their game to the next level. I am very honored to be able to continue building this program as I have heard so many great things about this group and this community. I can’t wait to meet the team and get started.”