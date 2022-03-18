Kearney Catholic wins 5-0 over York on the soccer pitch

KEARNEY – The York Dukes played Kearney Catholic to a near draw in the first half of the season opener on Thursday, as the Stars managed just one shot but scored on a corner kick to take a one-goal lead into the intermission.

As the weather changed and precipitation started to fall in the second half, Kearney Catholic scored two more goals on corner kicks and added another two goals late to pull away in the final period for a 5-0 win in the opener.

“We have plenty that needed to be worked in, but can be fixed,” York head coach Rich Saxer said. “We actually moved the ball around pretty well for a decent amount of time given the conditions.”

Kearney Catholic held a 12-6 advantage over the Dukes in shots on goal. Nathaly Argueta notched two shots for York, while Skylar Huber, Baylie Holthus, Leah Davis and Lauryn Mattox each had one.

Mattox notched a team-high 10 steals, including six in the first half. Alyssa Alt added six steals for York.

Anna Briggs recorded seven saves in net for the Dukes.

The Duke boys lost their game 2-0. No stats or information were provided.