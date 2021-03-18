Kearney Catholic hands York girls 5-0 loss

YORK – With a young team, coaches look for the little things to build on for the future.

York came into Thursday night’s season opener with a large number of girls who had never played a varsity soccer game. After a rough first half the York girls held the Kearney Catholic Stars to just one second half goal in the 5-0 loss at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

“The one thing that stood out to us and we just talked about it. Most of our girls, in fact nine of them have never played a high school soccer game,” commented York girls head coach Andrew Gowins. “The fact that we held them to only one goal in the second half is huge and talks about the determination and the hard work the girls put in. The girls fought really hard today.”

The Stars dominated control of the ball the entire first half as they kept the ball on the York end of the field and unofficially had 13 shots in the first half. That number went down in the second half as the Stars had 20 shots (unofficially) for the game.

York covered up a lot better on defense and KC was only able to add one goal to their 4-0 halftime lead.

The Stars goals (unofficially) were scored by freshman Claire Kluthe, Whitney Uelman, sophomore Regan Potter and two by freshman Aibrey Mandernach.