Kassidy Stuckey YNT Female Athlete of the Week
Kassidy Stuckey

Kassidy Stuckey, SO., York High School

Duke sophomore cross country runner Kassidy Stuckey, led York to a second place finish at the Aurora Invite on Friday at Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora. In her first 5K of the season, Stuckey was clocked at 20:02.81 as she pulled away from Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas who was running side by side with Stuckey the first half of the race. Stuckey went on to post a 21 second win on one of the warmest days of the year.

