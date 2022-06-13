Kassidy Stuckey is YNT Female Athlete of the Year

Teammates, work ethic propelled Kassidy Stuckey into upper echelon of Nebraska distance runners

YORK – Kassidy Stuckey placed herself firmly in the discussion among Nebraska’s elite distance runners in 2021-22 thanks to strong seasons in cross country and track. That performance – combined with her perseverance to battle back from an injury during basketball season to carve out a role for the Dukes during their run to the state tournament in the winter – helped the York sophomore become the 17th York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

“Overall it was an awesome year,” Stuckey said. “I felt like I had a lot of success, but I also had a lot of teammates that supported me throughout it, and it was a lot of fun. I’m just excited for the next two years of high school that I have.”

The Athlete of the Year award, designed to recognize area athletes who go above and beyond for their schools in competing in three sports during the school year, is not restricted merely to upperclassmen. All area high school athletes who competed in three sports during the school year are eligible for consideration.

Parents and coaches were notified of the selection but were told not to tell the athletes to keep an element of surprise. Despite that, Stuckey said she had an inkling she had been selected.

“My dad kind of told me, but he didn’t really tell me exactly what it was,” she said. “He just told me that there was a special presentation on Monday night and I needed to come take some pictures, but I saw in the paper I was a finalist for the (Athlete of the Year) and he told me it was something for the York News-Times, so I kind of figured it out after that.”

Stuckey won four races – including a successful defense of her conference title – en route to a seventh—place finish at state and Class B all-state recognition from the Nebraska Coaches Association during cross country in the fall.

However, the sophomore faced her fair share of adversity in the winter, when an injury sidelined her for over a month during the middle of basketball season.

“At first it was really tough because I knew if I wanted to play, I was going to need to show I was capable of being an asset to the team,” she said. “When I got hurt it was a big setback, but I continued to work hard. I knew as long as I was healthy and I worked hard I would be able to have some sort of role on the team. Then when it happened, I got to play at state. That was an incredible feeling and a great way to finish the season out,”

In the spring, Stuckey was a consistent shining light for York, even as injuries elsewhere across the lineup dismantled the Dukes’ chances of successfully defending their team title at the Class B State Track and Field Championships.

Stuckey posted the fastest time in Class B in both the 1600 and 3200 – and the seventh-best time in the entire state in the latter – this spring, as she swept the distance races at both the district and state meets to add a pair of district and state titles to her resume.

The sophomore was quick to point out the role her teammates played in her success this spring – particularly senior Brynn Hirschfeld, a two-time state champ in the 1600 and the 2021 state champion in the 800.

“It’s so great to have a teammate that you can rely on so much because we’re about the same. We race the same, we think the same and have the same mindset,” Stuckey said. “Going into races it was a lot easier to push myself because she was right next to me. When districts came and she got hurt, it made everyone so sad but I knew I needed to step up and show what we were capable of because both of us could have been right there finishing right around each other at state.”

Stuckey said she hopes to continue her running career in college, but first she’s got two more years of high school to prepare for. At the midpoint of her prep career, the sophomore declined to set specific goals for her final two years despite the success she’s already had.

“I just want to continue to work hard and improve, and then also just have fun,” she said. “I’ve already had success and I don’t want to put a lot of pressure on myself. I just want to enjoy it and make sure I have fun at all times but keep working hard in the process.”

With two years still remaining in her high school career, Stuckey took a moment Monday to reflect on the success she’s had so far and what the Athlete of the Year honor meant to her.

“It’s an amazing feeling, just to know that all my hard work has paid off,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the next two years have to bring, and I know if I work hard hopefully there will be some success in the years to come.”