Kassidy Stuckey among best distance runners in the state

Among Nebraska’s best distance runners, Kassidy Stuckey dazzled for York in 2021-22

Sophomore in Athlete of the Year contention for contributions to Dukes in cross country, track, basketball

NOTE: This is the fifth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

YORK – Battling the heat and defending state champ Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North, Kassidy Stuckey refused to fold down the stretch of the 3200 at the Class B State Track and Field Championships in Omaha last month. The York sophomore pulled away from Karmazin over the final 200 meters in the race to win gold, the first of two state titles for Stuckey in Omaha.

“The pace was pretty quick and I felt pretty good, but the heat started to get to me about the sixth lap,” Stuckey said after claiming the state title in the 3200. “I just told myself I had to dig down deep because this was one of my last races of the season. It’s just an honor to be competing here and to win is just a blessing. It is an awesome feeling.”

The next day, Stuckey followed up her win in the 3200 with a seven-second victory in the 1600. The two state titles capped a stellar sophomore year for Stuckey, who also shined for the Dukes in cross county and competed on York’s state-bound girls basketball team.

In the fall, Stuckey won four of nine cross country meets as the top runner for the York girls. She opened her sophomore campaign with a win at the McCool Junction Invite and followed that with victories at Aurora and the Dukes’ home invite.

She also took home the Central Conference title for the second consecutive year, finished as the runner-up at districts and found the podium at the state meet, which she ran in 20:13.90 to place seventh. For her efforts during the season, Stuckey earned Nebraska Coaches Association Class B all-state honors.

Stuckey suited up for York during basketball season, but her role was limited as the Dukes returned senior trio Destiny Shepherd, Mattie Pohl and Masa Scheierman in the starting lineup. She also battled health issues early in the year, missing a month of the season between mid-December and late January and being limited to 11 of York’s 26 games.

Despite those setbacks, Stuckey battled and carved out a role coming off the bench upon her return, helping the Dukes advance to the state tournament in Lincoln.

"Kassidy is a great teammate that puts the success of the team first,” head coach Matt Kern said. “She brings a team first attitude to practice every day and worked very hard this past year to fight through injuries and find playing time. Kassidy is such a smart player and gives great effort every day."

During the spring, the Dukes needed somebody to step up after injuries derailed York’s chances of defending their Class B state track title. Stuckey filled the void, serving as York’s most consistent scorer from her spot in the distance races.

The sophomore won the Central Conference title in the 3200 and took home district championships in both the 1600 and 3200. Stuckey saved her best for last at the state meet, winning the 3200 title on the opening day and running her best time of the season in the 1600.

Stuckey clocked in at 5:14.96 to become the third consecutive state champion in the 1600 from York. For the season, Stuckey posted the fastest time in all of Class B in both the 1600 and 3200. Her season-best 11:21.39 in the 3200 – set during a victory at the Nebraska Trackfest at Papillion La-Vista in mid-April – was the seventh-fastest mark in the entire state this spring.

With two stellar seasons in track and cross country, Stuckey established herself as one of the premier distance runners in the state this year – and she’s still got two years remaining in her high school career.

York cross country head coach Eric Rasmussen might have summed up Stuckey’s sophomore year best when talking about her performance at the district meet: “We had the advantage of having Kassidy Stuckey finishing second, significantly ahead of most teams’ top runner.”