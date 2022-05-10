Karlee Seevers adds the Julie Geis Award to her list of Husker accolades

LINCOLN - Just before the start of the Indiana at Nebraska softball game Friday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska senior and York High School graduate Karlee Seevers was awarded the 2022 Julie Geis Award.

Just a few weeks ago Seevers was recognized for her volunteerism and leadership with one of three Heart and Soul Awards.

The Julie Geiss Award is to honor the legacy of Nebraska softball player Julie Geis who played shortstop with the Huskers from 1976-1979.

Geis lost her life in 2001 as she was among the victims when the World Trade Center was attacked in New York City. Geis was a native of Beaver Crossing Nebraska and made contributions to all women athletics at Nebraska.

Just about a month ago, Seevers was the Heart and Soul Award winner along with UNL bowler Cassidy Ray and football’s Ben Stille. This award honors senior Husker student-athletes who from day one have initiated a role with volunteerism and leadership. Serving as the heartbeat of the Life Skills Department, Heart and Soul recipients carry the outreach torch while exhibiting superior character integrity, initiative, accountability and a true passion to represent Nebraska Athletics.