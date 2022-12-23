Just remember the real meaning of Christmas!

It’s always been important to me that we have a white Christmas.

I start to check about the start of December what the early projections are for snow to be on the ground when that magical day arrives.

It appears I will get my wish this year with about two inches of fresh snow having fallen on Wednesday and part of Thursday and temperatures not to reach the freezing or thawing mark till Monday, December 26th.

If I had my choice, Christmas would be spent up in the mountains in a remote cabin with of course all the amenities of home.

I can’t think of anything better than getting up on Christmas morning in the mountains, snow falling lightly and a hot cup of coffee in hand while I look outside to see deer and other wildlife running around. A fireplace keeping the cabin toasty warm and the smell of the wood burning are just a few things on my list.

You get the picture - right?

I know it sounds like a Disney movie and next you expect to hear me say I want to see the animals all out celebrating the holiday and frolicking in the snow and singing Christmas Carols. I wouldn’t go that far, but it’s all part of the bigger picture.

The bigger picture that sometimes gets lost in all the commercialism of the holiday season.

I am not huge on the gift thing at Christmas, except for kids. I exchange gifts and all the stuff, but one of the things I look forward to is going with the family to Christmas Eve church services and walking out of the church with candle in hand singing ‘Silent Night.’ When we sing that song and light the candles that, to me, is the true start to the Christmas celebration.

There are a lot of things associated with the Christmas season but for me it’s all about the birth of Christ and I want my kids to remember that is why we celebrate the season.

Well it’s back to reality and that is the temperature outside is minus-8 degrees and I don’t see any animals anywhere. Mine are lying on the couch just dreading when they have to go outside again when nature calls.

As a matter of fact I am dreading when I have to go outside again.

Next week we are wall-to-wall starting Wednesday with holiday basketball tournaments and even a few wrestling tournaments.

I hope all of you have a Merry Christmas and Santa Claus brings you everything you want. If you are traveling to see family, just be careful and drive safe.

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!