Juniors drop four at Elkhorn tournament

ELKHORN – It was a rough weekend for the York Juniors, as the Cornerstone Kings dropped all four of their matches at a tournament in Elkhorn by a combined score of 59-4. York fell 11-3 to Elkhorn North and 13-0 to Lincoln Pius on Friday, 17-0 against Millard West on Saturday and 18-1 to Elkhorn South on Sunday.

Rylan Kamler went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-RBI double in the defeat to Elkhorn North, while Kennan Dirks added an RBI double to drive in the third York run.

In the loss to Elkhorn South on Sunday, Anthony White recorded half of York’s four hits and drove in the Kings’ lone run on a single in the top of the first.

The Kings’ pitching staff gave up 59 runs on the weekend, but they didn’t have a ton of help as York committed 21 errors across the four games leading to 21 unearned runs.