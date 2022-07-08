Junior Rebels run away from David City late in district baseball

SILVER CREEK – For five and a half innings, the only thing separating the SOS Rebels and David City Post 125 C at the Class C Area 5 district tournament was Korbe Urkoski, who doubled to lead off the bottom of the first, stole third and scored the game’s first run on a balk.

Through the top of the sixth, Urkoski’s run still marked the only offense of the day from either side as the Rebels went to bat in the home half looking for some insurance runs.

SOS’ offense delivered, plating six runs in the frame to blow the game open en route to a 7-0 shutout Friday afternoon.

The first two batters of the inning reached via the hit-by-pitch before Kelby Neujahr walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Schnell was beaned to force in the game’s second run as Brayden Santos stepped to the plate and laced an RBI single to right field. The David City fielder fired home, where an error allowed another run to score as the Rebels’ lead doubled to 4-0.

Logan Lindsley and Eli Fjell tacked on two more runs on a pair of RBI ground outs, while a David City error allowed the sixth SOS runner to cross home plate in the inning.

SOS tallied just five hits – two of them off the bat of Santos – but that proved to be more than enough to get the job done offensively as Rebels pitchers held David City to just three hits to preserve the shutout.

In addition to Santos’ multi-hit day, Urkoski, Lindsley and Colin Vrbka notched one hit apiece.

Santos got the start on the bump and earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings of one-hit ball with five walks and four Ks. Neujahr held the David City offense in check for 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Urkoski handled the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up no hits and no walks while fanning three batters.

SOS advanced to the winner’s bracket with the victory, where they will face either Twin River or Wood River at 7 p.m. Saturday night.