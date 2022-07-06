Junior Rebels falter at Pender

PENDER – The SOS Rebels took an early lead Tuesday evening, plating the game’s first run on Colin Vrbka’s first-inning RBI ground out. Pender swiftly rallied back, tying the score in the bottom of the second and then adding five runs in the third and another two in the fourth to break the game open in a 10-2 victory.

The hosts outhit SOS 13-3 as five of nine batters smacked at least two hits, while Mitchell Kelly and Tyler Olson drove in a trio of runs apiece. Aiden Beckman earned the win on the bump, tossing four innings while allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a trio of Ks.

Vrbka notched two of SOS’ hits, while Kolton Keujahr tallied the third on an RBI single to right field in the top of the fifth.

Owen Krafka took the loss on the mound for the Rebels, allowing seven hits and issuing one walk across three innings of work. Krafka fanned two batters, and just two of his six runs allowed were earned.

Kelby Neujahr tossed one inning in relief, allowing a pair of runs on three hits with one K. Andrew Dubas pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, four walks and two earned runs.

The Rebels begin district tournament play in the Class C Area 5 tournament at Silver Creek this weekend.