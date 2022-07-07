Junior Legion baseball teams begin district tourney play

York in Columbus, SOS in Silver Creek and UBC travels to Hebron

COLUMBUS - The first thing the York Cornerstone Junior Kings must do is to find a way to stop their 11-game skid.

That opportunity will come today as they travel to Pawnee Park in Columbus and open the Class B Area 4 Tournament against the Seward Jays at 1 p.m. The Kings have struggled against Seward this year.

Class B Area 4- Pawnee Park in Columbus (host team Lakeview)

Seward comes in as the No. 2 seed and York is sitting at No. 7.

Seward is 2-0 against the Kings this summer with 18-4 and 15-7.

The biggest culprit that hampered the Kings in the 18-4 loss was an abundance of errors. In the 18-4 loss the Kings had eight miscues leading to nine unearned runs.

In the second meeting in Seward the Kings led 7-0 after the first inning, but Seward scored six in the second and six more in the third and held the Kings scoreless the rest of the way.

Other teams in the Area 4 Tournament include Aurora, Central City, St. Paul and Sutton.

York fell to Aurora 10-8 in their only meeting this year. They have not played any of the other teams in the tournament this year.

If the Kings can get the win on Friday they would play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the winner of (3) Central City and (6) Aurora.

A loss would put them up against the loser of that game.

The other first round game features (4) Columbus Lakeview vs. (5) St. Paul at 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday, July 12 with the first championship game starting at 5. If needed the second game would follow.

The Class B Juniors state tournament gets underway on Saturday, July 16 in Wahoo at Sam Crawford Ballpark.

Class C Area 5- Silver Creek (host team Twin River)

The No. 1 seed in the Class C Area 5 Juniors tournament is the Palmer-Greeley-Wolbach Juniors who draw the first round bye.

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels are No. 2 with a record of 13-8 and will take on the David City Juniors (6-6) at 1 p.m.

Other first round games are (1) PWG vs. (6) Neligh at 1 p.m. and (3) Twin River vs. (4) Wood River at 7 p.m.

SOS has defeated Twin River 9-2 and 6-5, have 5-4 and 15-3 wins over Neligh and also posted two wins over David City 6-5 and 12-4.

SOS comes in as winners of seven of the last eight games.

They have not played PWG this season.

The tournament concludes on Tuesday, July 12 with the first of a possible two championship games set to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Class C Area 4

At Hebron (host team Hebron Juniors)

The teams playing in the tournament include Geneva, Tri-County, Utica-Beaver Crossing, Wilber, Wymore and Hebron.

UBC opens district action at 2 p.m. today as they take on No. 1 seed Tri-County. The UBC Badgers come in as the No. 6 seed.

If UBC wins they advance to a 5 p.m. game on Saturday against the loser of the Geneva-Hebron game. A loss puts them in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Wymore-Wilber.

Wilber (2) faces (5) Wymore at 5 p.m. and the host (4) Hebron Juniors take on (3) Geneva.

The C Area 4 tournament will also conclude on Tuesday, July 12.

The Class C state Juniors tournament will start on Saturday, July 16th in Creighton.