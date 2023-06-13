YORK – York Cornerstone Junior Kings Kain Combs pitched more than well enough to get the win on Tuesday night, but the home team’s defense didn’t make enough plays when they needed to.

The Kings never led in the game as Hastings scored two in the first and York a single run, leaving two runners on base.

Runza added one in the second, but York cut the margin to 3-2 before Hastings extended it to 5-2 and York never got closer than 5-3 in the 6-3 loss.

The Juniors fall to 5-6 and had a second game on Tuesday night with Runza.

With Hastings on top 5-2 in the sixth, York pushed across one run as Kombs picked up his second hit of the game and he scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Carsen Pieper.

The Kings had the bases loaded after left fielder Landon Sterns was hit by a pitch, but could not cash in as the next batter struck out.

Hastings added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

In the home seventh, the Kings had the tying run at the plate after a Parker Friedrichsen single and Combs’ team leading third hit. Combs had two singles and a double.

The next two batters were retired by strikeouts.

Combs and Pieper were the only two players for York to have multiple hits as Pieper had two singles and drove in one run. Comb’s was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

Runza was led by Hernandez with three hits and one RBI, while Dyer had two hits and drove in two. All of Runza’s hits were singles.

Minden will be in York next Tuesday night for a 5:30 p.m. game with the York Junior Kings.

Hastings Runza 210 020 1-6 9 0

York JR. Kings 100 101 0-3 8 4