Junior Kings lose twin bill to Grand Island 'B'

The loss went to starter Garrett Bonnell who was on the hill for three innings. He allowed three hits and four runs, one earned, and recorded two Ks. Logston pitched the final three innings and gave up seven runs, two earned on four hits.

Grand Island 14 York 11

The Kings’ offense was not the problem in the second game as they scored 11 runs on 10 hits.

The defense once again let the team down with four errors and six more unearned runs.

Trey Richert, Isaac Stark and Culotta all had multi-hit games for the Kings, who could not slow down the GI offense that recorded 13 hits and finished the day with 25 total runs in the two-game sweep.

York had trimmed the deficit to 8-6 after the bottom of the fourth, but Grand Island posted six runs in the fifth to push the lead to 14-6.

York would score four in the bottom of the fifth and add a single run in the seventh, but it was too little and too late.

Richert was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and also smacked a double. Stark and Culotta were both 2-for-5 with Stark scoring three runs and also recording two stolen bases, while Culotta led the Kings with three runs batted in.

Richert, Culotta and Trent Bush all took turns on the mound for the Kings.