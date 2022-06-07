Junior Kings blow early lead but rally to win

YORK – After plating three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a pair of Utica/Beaver Crossing errors, the York Cornerstone Junior Kings led 3-1 after five innings Tuesday evening. The Badgers battled back to score three times to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth, and when they added another run in the seventh things looked bleak for York.

However, the Cornerstone Kings weren’t finished yet. After Landon Sterns’ leadoff single and a Joe Burgess walk, Collin Kotschwar ambushed a 1-2 pitch, sending a booming fly ball to deep left field for a two-run double to knot the game at five apiece.

After consecutive batters fouled out to catcher and the two-hour time limit quickly approaching, a 5-5 tie looked increasingly likely. A hit batsmen and Cameron Logston walk loaded the bases for Parker Andersen, who took a ball on the elbow on the first pitch of the at-bat for a walk-off hit-by-pitch and 6-5 victory.

Based on the opening inning, a York romp looked more likely than a tightly contested seven-inning battle. The Cornerstone Kings’ Parker Friedrichsen sat down UBC in order in the top of the first, and a Wyatt Gartner single and consecutive walks from Rylan Kamler and Logston loaded the bases for Andersen.

Andersen cracked a ground ball to shortstop, but a pair of Badger errors allowed Andersen to race all the way to third base as all three runners scored to put York on top early.

Friedrichsen struck out the side in the top of the second, but UBC starting pitcher Devin Slawnyk settled down after the rough first inning, turning the game into a pitchers’ duel.

Both sides traded zeros for the next three innings before UBC finally broke through against Friedrichsen on a Ben Sams double and Breckan Schluter’s RBI single. However, Friedrichsen induced a ground ball in the next at-bat to escape further damage and maintain a 3-1 lead.

After York went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, Friedrichsen beaned Slawnyk to open the sixth inning and prompt a pitching change.

Talan Hager took over on the mound and retired the first two hitters he faced, then forced a ground ball to third base. However, third baseman Kennan Dirks rushed the throw and Kotschwar couldn’t hang onto the ball at first base.

A run scored on the error to cut the deficit to 3-2, and UBC ripped off four consecutive singles from Rylee Grant, Sams, Jake Fehlhafer and Schluter to take the lead for the first time and load the bases with two outs.

Hager induced a fly ball to Logston in left field for the final out, but the damage was already done. Three runs crossed the plate in the frame as the Badgers took a 4-3 lead, with all three coming after the error with two outs kept the inning alive.

York threatened in the home half of the frame, as Dirks drew a leadoff walk and Slawnyk plunked Kamler to force a UBC pitching change. Schluter took over on the mound and walked Logston to load the bases with nobody out as the Cornerstone Kings appeared poised to tie the game at a bare minimum.

However, a controversial pick-off at third base for the first out of the inning energized Schluter, who fanned Andersen and Hager to keep York off the board and maintain the one-run lead.

UBC added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch, but the Cornerstone Kings had one more rally in them.

Sterns ripped a ground ball to third base and legged out an infield single while also forcing an errant throw. Obstruction on the first baseman allowed Sterns to advance to second, putting a runner in scoring position for pinch hitter Joe Burgess.

Burgess drew a five pitch walk, bringing Kotschwar to the plate with runners on the corners.

On a 1-2 count, the first baseman launched the third pitch of the at-bat to deep left field, well past the fielder’s head for a two-RBI double as Burgess scored from first on the play.

In the blink of an eye, the game was tied and York had the winning runner in scoring position with nobody out.

Schluter settled down, however, forcing the next two batters to foul out to the catcher. With two outs and the two-hour time limit quickly approaching, a 5-5 tie seemed fairly likely, but the Cornerstone Kings had other plans.

On a 3-0 count, Schluter beaned Kamler to put a pair of runners on for Logston, who drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases.

Andersen stepped to the plate with the bags full of Cornerstone Kings for the third time in the game, this time with a chance to knock in the winning run. On the first pitch of the at-bat, the shortstop took a ball on the elbow, forcing in a run on a walk-off hit-by-pitch and giving York a 6-5 win.

The Cornerstone Kings only mustered three hits in the game, one from Gartner in the bottom of the first and Sterns’ infield single and Kotschwar’s two-run double in the seventh. However, a disciplined approach at the plate led to seven walks – including four from Logston, who reached base via the base on balls in each of his plate appearances.

Friedrichsen pitched well, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings of work. Hager picked up the win, allowing three runs – one earned – on five hits and a walk with a strikeout in two innings of relief.

Schluter and Sams paced UBC at the plate where the former went 3-for-4 and drove in a run and the latter went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a double and a walk.

Slawnyk tossed five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on one hit and four walks with a strikeout. Schluter blew the save and earned the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks with a pair of punchouts.