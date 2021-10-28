Junior Josie Loosvelt sets single-season York digs record

YORK – The York Dukes swept the Crete Cardinals and Seward Bluejays in the B-5 volleyball subdistrict this week to punch a ticket to Saturday’s district final against Alliance with a state tournament berth on the line, but junior libero Josie Loosvelt also found individual success during subdistrict action.

With 15 digs against Crete and another 13 in the win over Seward, Loosvelt set the York single-season digs record with 396 so far during her junior season. The previous single-season best was Liv Harlow’s 383.

“Josie has worked really hard at her game to become better at her position,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “She sets high goals for herself, and puts in the time to get better with her skills. She has been fun to watch grow as a player, and push our defense to do more throughout the season.”

Loosvelt has reached the 20-dig mark five times this season, notching a career-high 26 on Sept. 18 against Ogallala. After tallying 47 digs as a freshman and 139 last season as a sophomore, she sits at 582 career digs as her junior campaign winds down. She also has 21 aces and 72 assists this fall as the Dukes seek a return trip to Lincoln for the state tournament.