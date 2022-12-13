Journal Star releases all-state volleyball teams

YORK – The Lincoln Journal Star announced its 2022 all-state volleyball teams which included honorable mention picks in all six classes.

The York Dukes had three players recognized as honorable mention as senior Josie Loosvelt, sophomore Cynley Wilkinson and senior Mia Burke were all chosen.

In Class C2 the area has three teams and at least three players from each, Centennial, Cross County and Fillmore Central, were named.

Cross County, the only one to make the state tournament field, had five girls listed on the C2 honorable mention squad. They were sophomore Bricelynn Larson, senior Bren Lemburg, juniors Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson and freshman Sydney Hengelfelt.

Centennial had four players chosen; juniors Karley Naber and Cora Payne, senior Samara Ruether and sophomore Ella Wambold.

Three Fillmore Central girls made the C2 honorable mention list. Senior Reyna Hafer and sophomore Addison Ekeler and Angie Schademann were among the selections.

In D1, McCool Junction junior McKenna Yates was the only player chosen for the Mustangs.

In Class D2, Exeter-Milligan had senior Jozie Kanode, freshman Kaydence Haase and juniors Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka.

High Plains seniors Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg along with freshman Rylee Ackerson and sophomore Courtney Carlstrom represented the Storm.

Hampton had four girls selected led by senior Lillian Dose, juniors Nevaeh Lukassen and Shae Kingery, and sophomore Raegan Hansen.