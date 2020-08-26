 Skip to main content
Journal Star High School Volleyball Ratings
Journal Star High School Volleyball Ratings

Class A

1. Papillion-La Vista

2. Papillion-La Vista South

3. Elkhorn South

4. Gretna

5. Millard West

6. Lincoln Pius X

7. Bellevue West

8. Millard North

9. Omaha Marian

10. Lincoln Southwest

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt

2. Waverly

3. Norris

4. Northwest

5. Omaha Duchesne

6. Elkhorn

7. Platteview

8. Seward

9. Hastings

10. Ashland-Greenwood*

* Class C-1 in 2019.

Class C-1

1. St. Paul

2. Wahoo

3. Grand Island CC *

4. Lincoln Lutheran

5. Broken Bow

6. Hastings SC

7. Wayne

8. Columbus Lakeview

9. Bishop Neumann

10. Sidney ^

* Class C-2 in 2019; ^ Class B in 2019

Class C-2 (2019); RS

1. Lutheran Northeast

2. Overton

3. Superior

4. Howells-Dodge

5. Norfolk Catholic *

6. Ponca

7. Lourdes CC

8. Wisner-Pilger

9. Thayer Central

10. Cross County

* Class C-1 in 2019

Class D-1

1. BDS *

2. Pleasanton

3. Archbishop Bergan

4. Central Valley

5. Johnson-Brock

6. Humphrey/LHF

7. HTRS

8. Summerland

9. Mead ^

10. Hartington CC

* Class D-2 in 2019; ^ Class C-2 in 2019

Class D-2

1. Diller-Odell

2. CWC *

3. Wynot

4. Maywood-Hayes Center *

5. Humphrey SF

6. Bertrand

7. Lawrence-Nelson

8. Winside

9. Garden County

10. Falls City SH

* Class D-1 in 2019

