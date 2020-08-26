Journal Star High School Volleyball Ratings

Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista
2. Papillion-La Vista South
3. Elkhorn South
4. Gretna
5. Millard West
6. Lincoln Pius X
7. Bellevue West
8. Millard North
9. Omaha Marian
10. Lincoln Southwest
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt
2. Waverly
3. Norris
4. Northwest
5. Omaha Duchesne
6. Elkhorn
7. Platteview
8. Seward
9. Hastings
10. Ashland-Greenwood*
* Class C-1 in 2019.
Class C-1
1. St. Paul
2. Wahoo
3. Grand Island CC *
4. Lincoln Lutheran
5. Broken Bow
6. Hastings SC
7. Wayne
8. Columbus Lakeview
9. Bishop Neumann
10. Sidney ^
* Class C-2 in 2019; ^ Class B in 2019
Class C-2 (2019); RS
1. Lutheran Northeast
2. Overton
3. Superior
4. Howells-Dodge
5. Norfolk Catholic *
6. Ponca
7. Lourdes CC
8. Wisner-Pilger
9. Thayer Central
10. Cross County
* Class C-1 in 2019
Class D-1
1. BDS *
2. Pleasanton
3. Archbishop Bergan
4. Central Valley
5. Johnson-Brock
6. Humphrey/LHF
7. HTRS
8. Summerland
9. Mead ^
10. Hartington CC
* Class D-2 in 2019; ^ Class C-2 in 2019
Class D-2
1. Diller-Odell
2. CWC *
3. Wynot
4. Maywood-Hayes Center *
5. Humphrey SF
6. Bertrand
7. Lawrence-Nelson
8. Winside
9. Garden County
10. Falls City SH
* Class D-1 in 2019
