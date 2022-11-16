Journal Star all-state softball selections includes 13 area players

LINCOLN – A total of 13 area softball players picked up post-season recognition when the Lincoln Journal Star released their 2022 All-State Softball teams this past week.

Polk County junior Courtney Sunday was a Class C All-State second team selection while the rest of the selections were honorable mention.

Sunday led the Slammers to their first-ever State Softball Tournament experience with 20 wins in the circle, while also hitting .377 and leading the area in RBIs with 43. The 20 wins and 43 RBIs were both school records.

The York Dukes had four players on the honorable mention list with sophomore Lauryn Mattox, senior Lauryn Haggadone and juniors Sam McDaniel and Maggie Rauert.

Polk County H-M selections included sophomore Lindee Kelley and freshman Adrienne Waller.

The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers placed four players on the Class C honorable mention with juniors Amy Lauby, Lilly Ellison and Kaili Head, along with senior Faith Engle.

Centennial had two girls selected as juniors Savannah Horne and Cora Hoffschneider represented the Broncos.