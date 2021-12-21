Josi Noble of Cross County chooses Concordia

STROMSBURG – Much like adults often have a dream job, high-school students frequently have dream schools. The reasons are plentiful – perhaps they grew up a lifelong fan of a certain team and want to attend the same school, maybe they had several family members graduate from that particular university, or perhaps it’s another reason entirely – but often they boil down to a sense of comfort.
For Cross County senior Josi Noble, that school was Concordia University in Seward.
On Nov. 30, the Cougars’ senior track star made the move official, inking on the dotted line to further her education and track career as a Bulldog.
Noble said her connection with the program began her sophomore year, but her connection with the university ran even further back.
“I first started talking to Concordia's head track coach, Matt Beisel, my sophomore year,” she said. “He has such a kind and welcoming soul, and I just knew he was who I wanted to run for in college. Concordia has also been one of my dream schools since I first started track in middle school, so I was so excited when he first reached out to me.”
When Noble visited the school during the fall of her junior year, she was hooked.
“I fell in love with the campus,” she said. “Everyone that I met while on my tour was so kind and welcoming, and I knew this was the atmosphere that I was looking for.”
She kept exploring other potential options because she didn’t want to rush into any decisions, but even as she considered other possibilities, everything circled back to Concordia. As Noble found herself consistently comparing the other schools to Concordia, the university in Seward became a de-facto measuring stick upon which all the other candidates were judged.
Eventually, that crucial fact became too much to ignore.
“I gave it a year and Concordia was still my top choice and I knew that was where I was meant to be,” Noble said.
When Noble arrives on campus next fall, she’ll bring with her a successful prep track career that will wrap up in the spring. Through her first three seasons, she’s qualified for the state in multiple events as both a freshman and a junior; during her sophomore year, the pandemic wiped out the state meet.
Noble competed in the 400-meter dash and the triple jump at state as a freshman, failing to qualify for the finals in the former and placing 14th in the latter.
Last spring, Noble punched her ticket to state in four separate events – the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump. While she failed to qualify for the finals in any of the three races, she improved upon her freshman finish in the triple jump, placing ninth.
Noble said she’s spoken with the coaches at Concordia about potentially competing in the heptathlon, but her collegiate focus will likely be on the triple jump and perhaps the 400.
Before any of that happens and she officially becomes a Bulldog, however, Noble will gear up for one last ride in high-school track this spring, where she’ll eye a return trip to Omaha and her third appearance at the state championships.