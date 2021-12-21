Josi Noble of Cross County chooses Concordia

STROMSBURG – Much like adults often have a dream job, high-school students frequently have dream schools. The reasons are plentiful – perhaps they grew up a lifelong fan of a certain team and want to attend the same school, maybe they had several family members graduate from that particular university, or perhaps it’s another reason entirely – but often they boil down to a sense of comfort.

For Cross County senior Josi Noble, that school was Concordia University in Seward.

On Nov. 30, the Cougars’ senior track star made the move official, inking on the dotted line to further her education and track career as a Bulldog.

Noble said her connection with the program began her sophomore year, but her connection with the university ran even further back.

“I first started talking to Concordia's head track coach, Matt Beisel, my sophomore year,” she said. “He has such a kind and welcoming soul, and I just knew he was who I wanted to run for in college. Concordia has also been one of my dream schools since I first started track in middle school, so I was so excited when he first reached out to me.”

When Noble visited the school during the fall of her junior year, she was hooked.