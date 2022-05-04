Josi Noble is Gayle Arnett winner at CRC T&F .... again

OSCEOLA- The Shelby-Rising City Huskies and Cross County Cougars each won four events on Tuesday during the Crossroads Conference Track and Field Championships held in Osceola.

The difference may have come in the three mid to long distance races where the Huskies outscored the Cougars 32-4 without a winner in either the 800, 1600 or 3200 meter events.

Cross County got out to the early lead in the field events, but SRC also scored big with wins in both the 4x800 and 4x400 to push their lead to an insurmountable total and a final score of 129 to 94.

Meridian took third with 78 points, fourth was Osceola with 74.5 and McCool Junction rounded out the top five with 65.

Exeter-Milligan scored 34 and took eighth place, Nebraska Lutheran finished in 10th with 20, High Plains was 11th with 10 and Hampton 13th with six points.

Cross County senior Josi Noble repeated as the Gayle Arnett Award winner as the most outstanding female athlete. Noble won the 400, the 300 hurdles, the triple jump and finished second in the 200 accounting for 38 team points. The Cougars’ other win was senior Haileigh Moutray in the shot put.

In the long jump, Sarah Forsberg had her top jump of the season with a mark of 15-6 ½ and took second place.

McCool Junction had some solid performances as well on Tuesday as Payton Gerken took the top spot in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races and Jadon Hess was the top performer in the 800. Gerken also finished third in the 800 and accounted for 26 team points. In the high jump sophomore McKenna Yates had her top effort of the year as she cleared 5-2 for second place.

Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky was second in the 800 and junior Jozie Kanode was also second in the pole vault. The Timberwolves also placed in all three relays.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Jasmine Malchow finished second in the 100 hurdles and Hampton’s Lillian Dose tossed the discus to a third place finish.

Cross County is hosting their annual invite today if weather permits with Hampton also joining the field. The Paul Underwood Invite in McCool Junction is being moved to Friday, the Sutton Invite which included High Plains and Heartland has been canceled and the Fillmore Central Invite is still on as of press time with Centennial among the eight teams scheduled to compete.

CRC Girls team scoring-1.Shelby-Rising City 129, 2.Cross County 94, 3.Meridian 78.5, 4.Osceola 74.5, 5.McCool Junction 65, 6.East Butler 64, 7.BDS 52, 8.Exeter-Milligan 34, 9.Dorchester 24, 10.Nebraska Lutheran 20, 11.Giltner 12, 12.High Plains 10, 13.Hampton 6

Event winners and area athletes who scored in each event

100-1.Rori Wieseman, OSC 13.05, 6.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.68, 8.Kylee Krol, CC 13.79

200-1.Rori Wieseman, OSC 26.90, 2.Josi Noble, CC 27.36, 6.McKenna Yates, MCJ 28.84, 8.Kylee Krol, CC 29.19

400-1.Josi Noble, CC 1:00.18, 5.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:05.08

800-1.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:34.27, 2.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:35.53, 3.Payton Gerken, MCJ 2:37.66, 5.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:40.46, 6.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC 2:42.05

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 5:48.43, 8.Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC 6:24.61

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 12:42.63, 6.Bethany Fox, NL 14:16.66

100H-1.Liberty Baker, SRC 15.55, 2.Jasmine Malchow, NL 17.64, 7.Jozie Kanode, EM 19.08

300LH-1.Josi Noble, CC 49.59, 5.Lucy Berggren, CC 55.44, 6.Alexis Kalkwarf, HP 56.20

4x100-1.Osceola 51.77, 5.Cross County 55.51, 7.Exeter-Milligan 56.51

4x400-1.Shelby-RC 4:26.47, 3.McCool Junction 4:38.90, 4.Cross County 4:40.28, 8.Exeter-Milligan 4:45.30

4x800-1.Shelby-RC 10:43.57, 5.Nebraska Lutheran 11:27.27, 6.Exeter-Milligan 11:31.29, 8.McCool Junction 11:54.26

High Jump-1.Zoey Walker, SRC 5-3, 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ 5-2, 6.Tenley Williamson, NL 4-8

Pole Vault-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER 10-0, 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-0, 4.Kylee Krol, CC 8-6, 6.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 8-0

Long Jump-1.Kaylee Pribyl, MER 16-2, 2.Sarah Forsberg, CC 15-6 ½, 7.Courtney Carlstrom, HP 13-8 ¼, 8.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 13-8

Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 35-0 ½, 3.Savana Krupicka, EM 32-3 ¼, 5.Kenzie Wruble, HP 31-9 ¼, 8.Lindee Kelley, CC 31-4 ½

Shot Put-1.Haileigh Moutray, CC 34-9

Discus-1.Ava Larmon, SRC 110-03, 2.Haileigh Moutray, CC 105-01, 3.Lillian Dose, HAM 98-06, 7.Lilly Peterson, CC 94-01, 8.Emily Ackerson, HP 91-04