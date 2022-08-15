Jones takes over reins of Hawks football after 15 seasons at St. Ed, Thayer Central

Driven by experience and relationships, Jereme Jones embraces new adventure at Hampton

HAMPTON – The seeds of an eventual coaching career were planted in Jereme Jones’ mind long ago.

Jones, who was born in Nehawka but grew up in St. Paris, Ohio, always loved sports but knew early on a career as an athlete wasn’t in the cards.

“In high school I played four downs of varsity football my entire career,” he said. “My last year before I got hurt I played four plays in a blowout, the next week I got sick and missed the rest of the year, then I hurt my knee. I always tell the guys ‘All of you will play more varsity football in your career than I ever have.’”

Even though he didn’t see the field much, Jones found a way to stay involved. Namely, that meant drawing up plays in a notebook – the first signs of his eventual career path, one that led Jones from Thedford to St. Edward to Thayer Central, and now to Hampton, where he’s set to begin his first year at the helm of the Hawks’ program this fall.

That interest and desire in coaching stemmed from his youth experiences playing for a lot of what Jones called “jerk” coaches. One particular encounter still stands out all these years later: during a drill, the coach singled out Jones and another player with a similar skill level, telling the rest of the team they were only as strong as their weakest link.

“I thought to myself, he’s talking about me. He just told the whole team that I’m one of the two worst players on the team, and that totally de-motivated me,” he said.

Jones’ athletic experiences as a youth helped shape his coaching philosophy today. Rather than tearing kids down in the hopes they’ll want to fight through the adversity and improve, the Hawks’ new head coach is all about positive reinforcement and building players up.

“I wanted to go into teaching because of the positive teachers I had, guys that took the time out to show me that interest and show me they cared about me. I hated playing football by the time I got hurt because I was so de-motivated,” Jones said. “I was like ‘I want to feel like I feel when I’m in Mr. Pope’s class or Mr. Woods’ class,’ because they made me love history, they made me love whatever the subject was. I was like ‘We can do that in football, too. We can make people love sports.’”

Jones graduated high school in 1998 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he initially majored in business and earned a marketing degree. Eventually, he figured out he wanted to coach and teach, so he went back to school to pursue a career that combined sports and history – the “only things I was ever interested in” when he was younger.

During his first semester back in school, Jones said he spent one day a week calling up various high school coaches across the state who were successful, asking if he could attend their practice to learn from them.

Among the coaches and schools he visited: Bishop Neumann under longtime coach Tim Turman, Omaha Skutt and head coach Matt Turman, Leigh Schmale at Elmwood-Murdock and longtime Stanton head coach Greg Hansen.

“(Hansen) was there and they were running the double wing. They were all running different offenses and defenses,” Jones said. “I just studied what did they do, how did they run a practice that makes it different? I learned from that.”

Jones’ first coaching job was one season as a defensive coach out in Thedford in 2006. He moved back east at the end of the year to spend more time with his wife – who lived and worked in Milford – and their young son Noah.

After leaving Thedford, he accepted a position as the head football coach at St. Edward in June of 2007. At just 26 years old, Jones had his first head coaching gig, fulfilling a goal he had set for himself to follow in Tom Osborne’s footsteps and become a head coach by the time he was 30.

However, Jones realized pretty quickly the process would be a lot of learning through trial and error. St. Edward went 2-6 in Jones’ first year, but more troubling to the head coach than the record was his coaching style.

“That first year I was exactly the guy I didn’t want to be – I was a jerk because I felt so much pressure. I felt like everyone was judging me and I knew I wasn’t prepared after one year as an assistant going 1-7, so that first year we were terrible,” he said. “After the year I sat back, like ‘I’m doing exactly what I didn’t want to do, so we have to change things up’. I had a lot of self-reflection, and then I changed everything I did about how I coached.”

The shift in philosophy worked, as Jones spent nine seasons at St. Edward and posted a 41-40 record with four playoff appearances before moving on to his next challenge at Thayer Central for the 2016-17 school year. Jones inherited a program in a bit of disarray, as Thayer Central had gone 1-8 in back-to-back seasons and Jones’ first senior class had won a total of five games in their careers.

With the team ineligible for the playoffs during their transition year from 11-man to eight-man, Jones said he wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.

“Honestly they had nothing to play for,” he said. “I was like this could be bad because they’ve never won and there’s no shot at the playoffs, but that group of kids is the reason we built the program we built there because they bought in. We had a ‘Carry your shield’ culture there, and they bought into that, they led it and it trickled down. Every time we had any success I called out to those guys because they built up that program.”

It didn’t show in the record during his first year in Hebron, as Thayer Central won just two games. During four of his final five years, however, the Titans reached the postseason. Over his six years on the sidelines in Hebron, Jones went 23-29.

Then, on a Monday evening last May, Jones saw an opening at Hampton. He texted a staff member who had coached his son in youth soccer and discovered that the previous football coach, Carson Klute, was the Hawks’ new principal.

Jones reached out to Klute – whom he’d coached against during his days at St. Edward – and got a call back. Klute wanted Jones to apply for the position and was willing to step into an assistant coaching role so he could focus more on his added duties as principal.

From there, things escalated quickly.

“I applied that night at like 10, got an interview Tuesday, interviewed Wednesday and got hired Wednesday night,” Jones said. “Wednesday was my last day of school at Thayer Central, so I had to bring the guys in the next day. That was pretty tough, but this opportunity was too good to pass up. We’ve lived in York for the last 15 years and having an opportunity this close was huge.”

At Thayer Central and St. Edward, Jones inherited programs that were “at ground zero” and needed to be built up. That isn’t the case this year as he prepares for his first season patrolling the sidelines in Hampton.

“Coach Klute has done all the hard work. A couple years ago they were 0-8 and had like nine kids on the team, and he’s built them up to where last year they were 4-4 and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker,” he said. “He’s done a great job building the program up, so I can come in and he’s got the foundation already built, and we can just build on it.”

This year’s Hawks are young, with just one senior among the 16 kids on the roster. However, Jones said members of a core junior class have quickly stepped into leadership roles – as have some of the sophomores.

With a young core in place for the next couple of seasons, Jones’ biggest goal this year is developing the culture and getting complete buy-in from players.