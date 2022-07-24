Jones, Richert power York seniors to 8-1 win over Central City

Cornerstone Kings move to 3-0 in district play

YORK – One night after an upset of top seed Valparaiso to remain in the winner’s bracket, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings tasked Trey Richert with shutting down a Central City lineup that had outscored its opponents 30-4 over its first two games of the Class B Area 4 district tournament.

The righty delivered a strong outing Sunday evening, deftly navigating traffic on the base paths in multiple innings. Richert allowed seven hits and three walks over six innings, but he stranded nine runners and allowed just one run to cross home plate.

York’s offense, meanwhile, used a big night from leadoff hitter Noah Jones to rack up eight runs on eight hits as the Kings remained unbeaten in district play, moving to 3-0 on the weekend with a seven-run victory.

“I’m just super impressed with our boys,” York head coach Brian Bonnell said. “They came out, fought as a team. They hit, they fielded, they executed. The pitching was outstanding by Trey tonight. We did everything. We got the bunts down, we made defensive plays. This is what we worked for the whole year.”

Central City put a pair of runners in scoring position with one away in the top of the first after Aydon Nelson doubled to center field, but Richert coaxed a pop up in foul territory along the first-base line before Ashton Gragg flied out to right field to extinguish the threat.

Jones led off the home half of the first with a line-drive single to center off Central City starter Kale Jensen before Isaac Stark hit a ground ball back to the mound. Jensen fired to second, but shortstop Gragg never touched the bag, allowing both runners to advance safely.

Garrett Bonnell then laid down a bunt to put both Jones and Stark in scoring position for Marshall McCarthy, who delivered an RBI ground out to shortstop to open the scoring.

Richert spun a 1-2-3 second inning, sending the York offense back onto the diamond. The pitcher drew a one-out walk to spark another rally, as Kennan Dirks reached on an error and Cameron Logston drew a walk on a full count to load the bases with one away.

Jones stepped to the plate and lifted a ball over the first baseman’s head for a double down the first-base line. Richert and Dirks scored on the play, but the Kings weren’t done as Stark followed Jones’ knock with a two-run double of his own into center field.

In the blink of an eye, York’s lead swelled to 5-0 before Central City finally got out of the inning.

Richert ran into trouble in the top of the third, as singles from Blake Jensen and Nelson and a Kale Jensen walk loaded the bases with only one out.

The righty then fell behind 2-0 to Colter Lueders but battled back to work a full count. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Richert froze Lueders on a pitch in the zone for a backwards ‘K’ and a massive second out.

Gragg lifted a fly ball to center field, but Stark tracked it down and made the catch for the final out as the Post 6 Seniors left the bases loaded.

York managed a pair of base runners in the bottom of the third but failed to score, while Richert hung another zero on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth.

Jones led off the bottom of the inning with a double, his third hit of the day. Bonnell drove him in with a one-out single to center field, extending the lead to 6-0 heading to the fifth.

That’s when the Central City offense finally managed to break through, capitalizing on Kale Jensen’s one-out double thanks to an RBI single from Lueders with two down. However, Richert induced a fly out to end the inning and limit the damage to a single run.

The Kings put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the fifth but didn’t score, sending Richert back to the bump for one final inning. The righty fanned Dylan Belleci to lead off the frame and coaxed a ground out from the next batter but quickly ran into trouble as Conner Erickson singled and Oliver Herman walked to put two men on for Blake Jensen.

A passed ball advanced both runners into scoring position as Jensen worked a full count. Then, on the eighth pitch of the at-bat and Richert’s 110th pitch of the game, the right-hander fanned the first baseman for his third strikeout of the day to exterminate another threat.

Still leading by five, the York lineup went back to work in the bottom of the sixth. Stark led off the inning with a five-pitch walk and advanced to third on a pair of ground outs.

With two away, Trevor Vodicka crushed a ball to the base of the wall in left-center field for an RBI double. Carter Culotta and Richert then drew consecutive walks to load the bases for Dirks.

On a full count with nowhere to put him, Central City’s Toliver Scholl couldn’t find the zone, walking Dirks and forcing in the eighth York run.

Talan Hager took over for Richert on the mound in the top of the seventh and gave up a single and walk to put two runners on with one out, but the reliever induced a fielder’s choice and froze Bellecci on a 2-2 count for a backwards ‘K’ to end the game and clinch the 8-1 win.

Jones sparked the Kings offensively, going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.

“Normally what I’m trying to do is see as many pitches as possible, help my teammates with that so they know what they’re working with,” he said after the game. “I like to get to two strikes and then see what I can do with the ball. Luckily today I was able to get some nice hits and good contact.”

He also turned in a solid night in the field at shortstop, anchoring a York defense that committed just one error in the top of the seventh.

“At shortstop I’m always envisioning where the ball’s going to be in any situation, so there’s never a ball that’s hit that I’m not ready for,” he said. “That’s why I try to do and luckily there were some good plays I was able to make.”

Richert logged York’s other multi-hit outing with a pair of singles to go with two walks. Together, he and Jones combined for five of the Kings’ eight hits.

Stark went 1 for 3 with a double and drove in a pair of runs, Vodicka tallied an RBI double, while Bonnell knocked in another run on an RBI single. McCarthy also tallied an RBI on a ground out.

Richert tossed six solid innings to earn the win, allowing just one run on seven hits and three walks with a trio of Ks while stranding nine runners.

“Just hit the glove, hit the spots and don’t worry about velocity,” he said of his mindset on the bump. “Just control it. I’ve got a good defense behind me, so trust it and just don’t overthrow.”

Nelson went 3 for 4 to lead the Central City lineup, while Lueders drove in the team’s only run. The Post 6 Seniors take on Valparaiso in an elimination game Monday evening at 5 p.m.

The Kings – who entered the weekend as the No. 5 seed – improved to 3-0 in district play and will face Aurora for the second time in the tournament in Monday’s nightcap. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Levitt Stadium

“It’s good to be the underdog sometimes,” coach Bonnell said. “We knew we weren’t going to be a very high seed. We set our schedule to teach us throughout the year because we don’t have high school ball, so we had to learn during the season. We knew we weren’t going to be a high seed, but we know when this team plays together as a team and they’re in full stride, they can play with anybody.”