Johnson’s big night leads Malcolm boys past Fillmore Central
Johnson's big night leads Malcolm boys past Fillmore Central

News-Times/Steve Marik

Fillmore Central junior Isaiah Lauby rises over a Malcolm player to haul in an offensive rebound during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game in Malcolm.

MALCOLM — Behind 23 points and five 3s from sophomore Drew Johnson, the Malcolm Clippers handed the Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team a 65-43 defeat in Malcolm on Tuesday night.

Fillmore Central, which dropped to 1-10 on the season, went into halftime trailing 22-15. The Panthers’ deficit would have been worse had it not been for Isaiah Lauby catching fire from 3-point range and an athletic layup through traffic from Keegan Theobald.

Fillmore Central ended the second quarter on a 9-2 run that included a couple deep 3s from Lauby, a 6-foot-4 junior, and an and-one make in the lane from Theobald, a sophomore guard.

Senior guard Garrett Nichols scored Fillmore Central’s first eight points of the third quarter. The Panthers then cut their deficit to 11 points, 36-25, midway through the third after an offensive rebound from Riley Hiatt and an assist to Lauby for a layup.

Malcolm, however, ran away with the win after that. The Clippers wound up outscoring Fillmore Central 23-13 in the quarter while Johnson hit three 3s. Malcolm racked up 20 points in the fourth to seal the win while holding the Panthers to 15.

Fillmore Central travels to Henderson to play Heartland (7-2) on Thursday.

Fillmore Central (1-10) 4 11 13 15 — 43

At Malcolm (3-8) 8 14 23 20 — 65

Fillmore Central scoring: Keegan Theobald 10, Isaiah Lauby 13, Garrett Nichols 12, Parker Uldrich 3, Luke Kimbrough 3, Jayden Wolf 2.

Malcolm scoring: Jacob Schweitzer 2, Maclain Beach 16, Connor Zegar 3, Hayden Frank 10, Drew Johnson 23, Malcolm Saltzman 11.

