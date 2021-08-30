Johnson-Brock races past Nebraska Lutheran in football

JOHNSON – The Johnson Brock Eagles scored five touchdowns on the ground, two by air, one by interception return and another via kick-off return and blasted the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on opening night 72-14.

The Eagles scored 22 points in the first quarter and added 36 in the second as they opened an insurmountable lead over the first 24 minutes.

Senior quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger connected on all eight of his pass attempts for 74 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball seven times for 72 yards and two scores. Fossenbarger also had two interceptions, one he returned for a score.

Sophomore Sloan Pelican ran for two scores and 106 yards while junior Jalen Behrends had one carry for 37 yards and a score. He also returned a kick-off 70 yards for another score.

Sophomore Chase VanWinkle accounted for three receptions for 26 yards and both Eagle scores.

Johnson-Brock had 325 yards of total offense with 251 on the ground, while the Knights had 210 yards passing and just 10 rushing.

Lutheran junior quarterback Trey Richert was 21 of 39 passing for 198 yards and two scores. Both TD catches were by junior Trevor Hueske who accounted for 16 receptions and 145 yards.