Jindra is YNT Athlete of the Week

Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan - The last two times out, Exeter-Milligan’s Casey Jindra has picked up first place efforts in the 100-meter dash. At the Meridian Invite in Friend, Jindra was clocked at 11.51 and a few days later he won the 100 at the Heartland Invite coming from behind with a time of 11.68. His time of 11.39 in the 100 currently has him sitting second on the York News-Times All-Area Track and Field leader board.