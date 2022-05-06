Jensen, Seevers finish 1-2; Dukes win league golf title in a walkover

SEWARD – Rain earlier in the week led to muddy and wet playing conditions Friday at the Seward Country Club during the Central Conference golf meet. The excess water on the course did little to dampen the York Dukes, who fired a blistering 303 to breeze by the rest of the field and repeat as conference champions.

"It was a historic day for our golf program as all five guys finished in the top 10 and tied the second all-time best score ever recorded at York High School,” Dukes head coach Dan Malleck said.

York’s team score Friday matched the 303 fired by the 2018 Dukes during the Central Conference meet at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings and was bested only by a 298 at the Aurora Invite in 1997.

All five Dukes placed inside the top 10 of the individual standings to help York finish 27 strokes clear of runner-up Aurora. Lakeview took third with a 336, Crete (340) placed fourth and host Seward rounded out the top five with a 351.

Adams Central, Northwest and Holdrege each tallied 373 to wind up in a three-way tie for sixth, while Lexington and Schuyler closed out the 10-team field.

York notched a 1-2 finish individually, as Emmanuel Jensen shot a 35 on the front nine and a 38 on the back to card a 73 and finish atop the leaderboard.

The win marked the sophomore’s fourth in five tournaments this season, and his score landed him in a tie for fourth on York’s all-time 18-hole leaderboard.

Junior Ryan Seevers tallied a 38 on the front but closed his round on a high note, notching a 37 on the back nine to fire a 75 and finish two strokes back in solo second.

Elijah Jensen shot a 38-39 and placed fifth with a 77, one stroke ahead of teammate Joel Jensen in a tie for sixth. The senior made the turn with a 38 and notched a 40 on the second nine to shoot a 78.

Marley Jensen rounded out the York lineup with a 38-44 and tied for 10th in the individual standings with an 82.

“Emmanuel has now won four of the last five invitationals that he has played in and Ryan has gone champion/runner-up in his last two,” Malleck said. “As impressive as that is I was most pleased with our Nos. 3-5 guys for the scores they were able to post today. If we are going to make any kind of run at districts or state we are going to need that kind of performance from them."