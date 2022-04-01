Jeffs win the Thayer Central T&F invite title

HEBRON – The Fairbury Jeffs girls’ track and field team won just two events on Thursday at the Thayer Central Invite, but scored 34 points in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races combined and pulled away for almost a 20-point win over second place Lincoln Christian.

Finishing in third place was Superior with 72.5, fourth went to Sutton with 55 and rounding out the top five teams in a field of 11 was Sandy Creek with 51.

The Cross County Cougars scored 48 points and finished sixth with Fillmore Central in eighth place and 31 points.

Fairbury scored a total of 65 points in the running events.

The Jeffs were strong in the pole vault as they collected 14 more points with a 2-3 finish.

Cross County senior Josi Noble won two events. She was first in the 400 with a time of 1:01.23 and also had the best distance in the triple jump with a mark of 35-10 ½. She finished second in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 200 and accounted for 30 team points.

The Cougars’ Haileigh Moutray finished third in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Freshman Lindee Kelley helped give the Cougars 17 points in the triple jump with a third place effort and Sarah Forsberg ended up sixth.

Fillmore Central’s Julia Odermatt placed fourth in both the 100 and 200, Reyna Hafer was fourth in the 400 and the Panther 4x100 relay team took third. The four team members were Angelina Schademann, Julia Odermatt, Carly Lukes and Hafer. Schademann picked up four points for the Panthers with a fourth in the pole vault.

The 4x800 team (Lilly Srajhans, Abby Nichols, Hadley McCoy and Hallie Verhage) ran fourth.

Cross County returns to action next week at the Wood River Invite on Tuesday, April 5 and the Panthers compete at the Adams Central Invite on Thursday.

Girls Team Scoring-1.Fairbury 104.5, 2.Lincoln Christian 85, 3.Superior 72.5, 4.Sutton 55, 5.Sandy Creek 51, 6.Cross County 48, 7.Thayer Central 31.5, 8.Fillmore Central 31, 9.BDS 30, 10.Deshler 16.5, 11.Harvard 2.

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.Jacie Rexilus, LC 12.79, 4.Julia Odermatt, FC 13.45

200-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 26.65, 4.Julia Odermatt, FC 27.47, 5.Josi Noble, CC 27.71

400-1.Josi Noble, CC 1:01.23, 4.Reyna Hafer, FC 1:06.51

800-1.Sam Starr, FB 2:36.13, 5.Lilly Srajhans, FC 2:45.09

1600-1.Sadye Daniell, LC 5:45.10

3200-1.Lacey Schmidt, DES 13:12.82, 5.Teneal Barbur, 15:08.68, 6.Annika Frook, FC 15:30.41

100H-1.Jami Mans, FB 16.80

300LH-1.Kate Griess, SUT 49.32, 2.Josi Noble, CC 49.50

4x100-1.Sandy Creek 53.78, 3.Fillmore Central 55.31

4x400-1.Sutton 4:29.17

4x800-1.Lincoln Christian 10:27.48, 4. Fillmore Central 11:40.81

High Jump-1.Allison Davis, FB 4-10

Pole Vault-1.Sadie Rempel, SUP 10-0, 4.Angelina Schademann, FC 9-0

Long Jump-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 17-10 ¾

Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 35-10 ½, 3.Lindee Kelley, CC 33-0, 6.Sarah Forsberg, CC 31-6 ½

Shot Put-1.JessaLynn Hudson, BDS 40-4, 3.Haileigh Moutray, CC 33-10

Discus-1.Shayla Meyer, SUP 136-09, 4. Haileigh Moutray, CC 108-00, 6.Lilly Peterson, CC 94-02