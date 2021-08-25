Jeffs edge Panthers in softball 9-7

FAIRBURY - The offense was clicking for the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers on Tuesday night, but so was the Fairbury Jeffs.
FCEMF took a 7-6 lead to the bottom of the sixth, but the hosts plated three-runs and held on for the 9-7 win in the Southern Nebraska Conference.
The Panthers dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Jeffs improved to 3-2.
The Panthers banged out a dozen hits as senior Abby Nichols wielded the big stick with four hits, including two doubles and a run batted in.
Sophomore Kaili Head hammered two hits, one a home run and drove in two more runs to give her a team-leading four on the year.
Freshman Bailey Hafer was credited with one hit in four trips to the plate and she drove in two runs.
Both teams scored a run in the first, but FCEMF took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third before the Jeffs scored a single counter in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-2.
The lead went to 7-2 in the top of the fifth with Fairbury scoring four times, setting up the bottom the sixth comeback for the hosts.
The rest of the hits for the Panthers came from Lilly Ellison, Faith Engle, Amy Lauby, Kelsi Gaston and Olivea Swanson. Ellison and Lauby both had a double as the Panthers recorded five extra base hits.
No team stats were available for the Jeffs or pitching stats for the Panthers.
The Panthers will host their annual quad on Saturday with the team opening action at 10 a.m. against Raymond Central. Other teams include Southern/Diller-Odell and Twin River.
FCEMF (1-3) 121 030 0-7
Fairbury (3-2) 101 043 x-9