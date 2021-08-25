Jeffs edge Panthers in softball 9-7

FAIRBURY - The offense was clicking for the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers on Tuesday night, but so was the Fairbury Jeffs.

FCEMF took a 7-6 lead to the bottom of the sixth, but the hosts plated three-runs and held on for the 9-7 win in the Southern Nebraska Conference.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Jeffs improved to 3-2.

The Panthers banged out a dozen hits as senior Abby Nichols wielded the big stick with four hits, including two doubles and a run batted in.

Sophomore Kaili Head hammered two hits, one a home run and drove in two more runs to give her a team-leading four on the year.

Freshman Bailey Hafer was credited with one hit in four trips to the plate and she drove in two runs.

Both teams scored a run in the first, but FCEMF took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third before the Jeffs scored a single counter in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-2.

The lead went to 7-2 in the top of the fifth with Fairbury scoring four times, setting up the bottom the sixth comeback for the hosts.