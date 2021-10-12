Jansky, T-Wolves power past Storm in volleyball sweep

High Plains answered back with a pair of kills from senior Alexis Kalwarf and Lindburg, but a Krupicka kill and Storm error put Exeter-Milligan back in front 6-5.

Lindburg evened the set with a kill, but the Timberwolves took the next two points thanks to an error and a Morgan White ace. Carlstrom and Jansky then traded kills, and Jansky whacked another kill two points later to extend the lead to 10-8.

Carlstrom crushed an ace to even the set at 10 a couple points later, but Staskal whacked kills on two of the next three points and Krupicka added a winner of her own as Exeter-Milligan regained the lead with a 3-0 run.

High Plains took the next two points, but Jansky answered back with a kill. After a service error cut the Timberwolves’ lead to one, Turrubiates smashed a kill to spark a 4-0 run that Kanode capped with an ace.

Trailing 18-13, the Storm battled back with a 3-0 run thanks to a pair of Kalkwarf aces. Exeter-Milligan responded with a 3-0 run of its own capped with a Jansky winner, but Carlstrom ended the run with a kill.

High Plains won the next point to cut the deficit to three, but Jansky answered with a kill and a block for two of the next three points, sparking a 4-0 Timberwolves run to close the set in a 25-18 win.