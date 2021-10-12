Jansky, T-Wolves power past Storm in volleyball sweep

POLK – High Plains welcomed the Omaha World Herald’s Class D-2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan to town Tuesday evening looking to pick up its 16th win of the season. Instead, it was the Timberwolves who improved to 12-10 thanks to a big night from senior Cameran Jansky.
Jansky posted match highs in kills and blocks to power Exeter-Milligan past the Storm – who dropped to 15-8 – in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 sweep.
An Exeter-Milligan sweep did not look likely early, as High Plains raced out to a fast start. An ace from junior Hailey Lindburg put the Storm up 2-0 early, then freshman Courtney Carlstrom crushed back-to-back aces to cap an opening stretch in which High Plains won five of the first seven points.
The Storm’s Gordona Howell added another ace three points later to extend the lead to 7-3, but the Timberwolves rallied. Jansky recorded two of the next three points thanks to a kill and an ace to cut the deficit to one.
Junior Kenzie Wruble answered for High Plains, smashing a kill to end the run. After another Storm point extended the lead to 9-6, Exeter-Milligan bounced back thanks to a pair of kills from junior Jasmine Turrubiates and sophomore Malorie Staskal.
Lindburg responded with a kill as High Plains took the next two points to regain its three-point cushion, but a net violation and a Jozie Kanode ace brought the Timberwolves back to within a point.
After Turrubiates whacked a kill to answer a High Plains point, Lindburg answered back with a kill to spark a Storm run.
Carlstrom answered Lindburg’s kill with a winner of her own before Lindburg crushed back-to-back aces and the Storm ripped off five straight points to open a 17-11 lead.
Jansky and the Timberwolves immediately responded, as the senior hammered two kills in three points to spark a run. Senior Emma Olsen added a kill of her own and Jansky capped a 6-0 run with a block as Exeter-Milligan roared back to tie the set at 17.
Howell ended the run with a kill and Carlstrom followed with an ace, but a service error and a Jansky kill knotted the set up at 19 apiece.
Wruble crushed a kill and an Exeter-Milligan error gave High Plains a two-point lead, but the Timberwolves landed a counterpunch.
After scoring consecutive points to even the set once again, sophomore Savana Krupicka whacked a kill to put Exeter-Milligan back in front. The Timberwolves took the next point and Jansky added an ace to cap a 5-0 run and set up set point.
High Plains fought off two set points thanks to a pair of Exeter-Milligan errors, but Turrubiates crushed her third kill of the set to clinch a 25-23 Timberwolves victory.
The Storm took the first point of the second set, but a Staskal kill put Exeter-Milligan on the board. Carlstrom and Jansky traded kills and both teams committed an error before Turrubiates smashed a kill to give the Timberwolves a 4-3 lead.
High Plains answered back with a pair of kills from senior Alexis Kalwarf and Lindburg, but a Krupicka kill and Storm error put Exeter-Milligan back in front 6-5.
Lindburg evened the set with a kill, but the Timberwolves took the next two points thanks to an error and a Morgan White ace. Carlstrom and Jansky then traded kills, and Jansky whacked another kill two points later to extend the lead to 10-8.
Carlstrom crushed an ace to even the set at 10 a couple points later, but Staskal whacked kills on two of the next three points and Krupicka added a winner of her own as Exeter-Milligan regained the lead with a 3-0 run.
High Plains took the next two points, but Jansky answered back with a kill. After a service error cut the Timberwolves’ lead to one, Turrubiates smashed a kill to spark a 4-0 run that Kanode capped with an ace.
Trailing 18-13, the Storm battled back with a 3-0 run thanks to a pair of Kalkwarf aces. Exeter-Milligan responded with a 3-0 run of its own capped with a Jansky winner, but Carlstrom ended the run with a kill.
High Plains won the next point to cut the deficit to three, but Jansky answered with a kill and a block for two of the next three points, sparking a 4-0 Timberwolves run to close the set in a 25-18 win.
Jansky opened the third set with another kill and Olsen followed with an ace, but High Plains took three of the next four points thanks to kills from Wruble and Lindburg and a Howell ace.
After the Timberwolves took the next point and evened the set at four, Kalkwarf notched a winner to spark a 4-0 High Plains run.
Exeter-Milligan answered by taking four of the next six points before a Turrubiates kill knotted the set at nine apiece. White added an ace to spark a 3-0 run before Lindburg and Janksy traded kills.
High Plains took two of the next three points thanks to a Wruble kill and Carlstrom ace. Then, with the Timberwolves holding a one-point lead, Jansky made her presence felt at the net with back-to-back blocks to extend the lead to 15-12.
The Storm answered back, regaining the lead with a 4-0 run highlighted by a Howell ace and a Rylee Ackerson kill. Kanode ended the run with a kill, but a Wruble block and Lindburg kill sparked a 3-0 High Plains run.
Exeter-Milligan immediately responded with a 3-0 run of its own, taking a 20-19 lead on a Krupicka kill. Lindburg answered with a winner of her own as High Plains took the next two points, but a service error tied the set at 21-all.
Olsen crushed a kill to put the Timberwolves back in front, but the Storm then took the next two points and appeared on the verge of forcing a fourth set with a 23-22 lead.
Instead, Exeter-Milligan answered right back, as Kiah Songster whacked a kill and Olsen blocked a shot attempt to set up match point. A High Plains error then sealed the deal, as the Timberwolves walked away with the sweep.
Jansky turned in a monster performance for Exeter-Milligan, unofficially hammering a match-high 12 kills. The senior added a pair of aces at the service line, and her four blocks were also a match high.
Turrubiates whacked six kills for the Timberwolves, while Staskal and Krupicka added four winners apiece. Olsen notched two kills to go with an ace and a block.
At the service line, Jasnky, Kanode and White all crushed two of Exeter-Milligan’s seven aces.
Lindburg unofficially led High Plains with eight kills, followed by five winners from Wruble and four from Carlstrom.
The Storm turned in a solid night at the service line with 13 aces. Carlstrom led with a match-high five, while Howell and Lindburg added three apiece and Kalwarf notched two.
At the net, Wruble notched a pair of blocks for High Plains and Ackerson added one.
Both teams return to the court Thursday, as Exeter-Milligan hits the road for the East Butler tri and High Plains competes at the BDS tri.
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.